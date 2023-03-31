IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PBKS Vs KKR On TV And Online

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings LIVE Streaming: Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Nitish Rana will be up against Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings in their campaign opener at the Indian Premier League 2023. The season kicks off for both teams in a worrisome manner, with several top-class cricketers getting ruled out due to injuries. Days ahead of the IPL 2023 season opener KKR had to name Nitish Rana as their skipper after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out due to an injury.

At the same time, PBKS suffered the loss of Jonny Bairstow, who has reportedly been denied a NOC by the England Cricket Board (ECB) for participating in the 16th edition of the tournament. Despite the injuries, both teams have left no stone unturned in their preparations and are now set to start their journey, eyeing the prestigious Indian Premier League trophy. The PBKS vs KKR match will be the first match on Saturday, which marks the first double-header for the 2023 season.

IPL 2023 Weather forecast: Rain gods expected to play spoilsport during PBKS vs KKR

As reported by weather.com, match no. 2 of IPL 2023 between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders runs a genuine risk of getting spoiled by the rain gods. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted widespread showers and thunderstorms across the state of Punjab till Saturday. There is a 40 to 50% chance of scattered thunderstorms in Mohali during the game with the temperature expected to be below 20.

Having said that, here's a look at when and where fans can watch the match on their TVs and online.

IPL 2023: Where is the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match taking place?

The Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match is slated to be played at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali.

IPL 2023: When will the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match begin?

The PBKS vs KKR match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday, April 1 in Mohali.

IPL 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of PBKS vs KKR match?

Cricket fans in India can tune in to Star Sports Network on their TVs to enjoy the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

IPL 2023: Where to watch the live streaming of PBKS vs KKR match?