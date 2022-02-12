Last Updated:

IPL Auction 2022: Auctioneer Changed Midway As Hugh Edmeades Suffers Health Scare

IPL auction 2022: Indian cricket commentator Charu Sharma will take over the auction duties after veteran auctioneer Hugh Edmeades shockingly collapsed midway.

IPL Auction 2022

Indian sports commentator Charu Sharma will take over the auction 2022 duties after veteran auctioneer Hugh Edmeades shockingly collapsed during the first session on Saturday, as confirmed by IPL on its Twitter handle.

IPL updates on Hugh Edmeades' health

IPL's social media handle provided the latest update on Hugh Edmeades' health and confirmed that Charu Sharma will now continue with the proceedings. 

IPL's update read, "Mr. Hugh Edmeades, the IPL Auctioneer, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL Auction this afternoon. The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident & he is stable. Mr. Charu Sharma will continue with the Auction proceedings today."

In reference to Hugh Edmeades' health update, a BCCI source told PTI, "He has been attended to by a doctor. He is doing fine, his blood pressure dropped suddenly and that was the reason for his sudden collapse. We will know more once he has a thorough check-up." He was immediately stretchered off thereafter for medical attention.

