IPL Auction 2022: Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades Collapses On Stage, Medics Called In

The IPL 2022 mega auction has been halted due to a medical emergency that occurred inside the main hall where the bidding was taking place on Friday. IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades fainted while making calls for Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who was going under the hammer at the time. The auction went off air as soon as Edmeades fell flat on the ground, leaving everyone present at the hall in shock.

According to reports, Edmeades is fine and that the IPL auction will resume soon after the lunch. The live feed from Bengaluru was immediately stopped after Edmeades shockingly collapsed from the stage and early lunch was taken. According to Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the IPL, the auction will resume after lunch and Edmeades will continue with the proceedings.

Who is Hugh Edmeades?

Hugh Edmeades was appointed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India in 2018 to conduct the IPL auctions. He replaced the previous auctioneer Richard Madley and has been responsible for conducting the mega event each year ever since. In the IPL auction 2022, 370 Indian players have registered for the event along with 220 overseas players.

Edmeades has over 35 years of experience in conducting auctions and has led more than 2,500 auctions globally. The Brit has been a part of auctions in areas involving international fine art, classic cars and also for those involving charities. Moreover, he has auctioned players, items and other things in excess of 310,000 lots for a staggering amount of 2.7 billion pounds.