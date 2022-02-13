IPL Auction 2022: Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades Provides Health Update After Collapse On Day 1

As the IPL 2022 mega auction got underway in Bengaluru on February 12, the 10 contesting franchises engaged in an intense bidding war to fill their squads. While the 10 contenders faced off to buy out the best of talents on Day 1 of the event, things took an intense turn after auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed on the stage during the auctions, shocking cricket enthusiasts worldwide. While the teams were bidding for Sri Lankan cricketer Wanindu Hasaranga on Saturday, the proceedings were abruptly halted after the 62-year-old fell down from the stage in the auction hall. The auction resumed after a short break with Charu Sharma taking over the auctioneer’s role, as Edmeades received medical attention.

Meanwhile, IPL shared a video on their official Twitter handle on Sunday with a health update on the veteran auctioneer. In the video, Edmeades himself can be seen giving an update about his health and saying that he decided not to continue the auction as he wasn’t feeling confident about giving his 100%. “I am very sorry that I can’t be with you in person today. As you can see, I am absolutely fine, but I just felt that I wasn’t going to be able to give my 100% performance, which is unfair to the BCCI, to the IPL to the bidders, and importantly unfair to the players,” He said.

Hugh Edmeades responds to concerns about his health

Following the health scare of Edmeades on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 auction, the cricket fans took the internet by storm, reacting to the development and expressing their concern for the Brit auctioneer. Thanking the cricket lovers for their wishes, Edmeades added, “I just want to thank all those people from around the world who have sent me good wishes from as far away as New Zealand, and even one from Kilimanjaro.” Edmeades further added that he would like to thank Charu Sharma for stepping in for the auctioneer’s role and taking over the bidding process.

Watch the full video:

Mr. Hugh Edmeades - the IPL Auctioneer - is fine now 😊 and has a message for all. #TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/U7uzt6PIMw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 13, 2022

Who is Hugh Edmeades?

Edmeades was appointed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to conduct the auctions in 2018. He replaced Richard Madley as the auctioneer and has been responsible for conducting the auctions of the tournament ever since. He has over 35 years of experience in conducting auctions, having led over 2500 auctions across the globe. He has been part of auctions in all fields including international fine art, classic cars, and also for those involving charities.

(Image: bcci.tv)