IPL Auction 2022: Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades Receives Standing Ovation As He Returns; WATCH

Hugh Edmeades received a standing ovation from all the franchise owners as he returned for the IPL auction 2022 on Sunday following a massive health scare the day before.

The Brit unexpectedly collapsed on the floor and required immediate medical attention after he suffered postural hypotension. Charu Sharma was then named as his replacement and led the bidding from the front for more than a day.

Hugh Edmeades receives standing ovation on return

Hugh Edmeades received a heartwarming welcome from all the franchise owners as they stood up and applauded him as he entered the room. On returning for the IPL auction 2022, the Brit also cracked a hilarious joke as he said, "Slightly disappointed they have not put up a railing up here. I might test the water (as he attempted to slide his foot on the floor to see if he would slip)." Everyone in the room laughed at the joke as Edmeades made his grand entry on the second day of the auctions.

Oh nice (re)entry for Hugh Edmeades into the auction room. pic.twitter.com/69Gc8vGcWQ — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) February 13, 2022

What happened to Hugh Edmeades?

IPL issued a statement to explain that Hugh Edmeades suffered from postural hypotension after his blood pressure suddenly dropped. IPL's post on their Twitter handle read, "Mr Hugh Edmeades, the IPL Auctioneer, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL auction this afternoon. The medical team attended to him immediately & after the incident he is stable. Mr Charu Sharma will continue with the Auction proceedings today," read IPL's official post.

The British auctioneer collapsed on the floor when a bidding war was going on for Sri Lanka's all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga. The 60-year old suddenly fell on the stage, leaving the people present in the auction room stunned. As soon as the incident took place, he was given immediate medical attention and recommended rest thereafter.