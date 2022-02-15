IPL Auction 2022: Can Unsold Stars Still Play IPL This Season? Here's How It May Work

A total of 590 players went under the hammer during the Indian Premier League(IPL) 2022 auction, held across two days in Bangalore on February 12 and 13, in order to find teams ahead of the upcoming edition of the tournament. While a total of 204 cricketers were bought by the 10 teams in the event after spending a collective amount of Rs 551.7 crores, many prominent faces of global cricket failed to attract bids from them. Four-time title-winning CSK player Suresh Raina was one of the players who went unsold at the end of the auctions, while former KKR skipper Eoin Morgan and DC pacer Ishant Sharma were some other big names who didn’t have any bidders.

How can unsold players still play IPL 2022?

Despite the fact that no teams showed interest in them during the auctions, the unsold players can still play in the IPL. The franchises are allowed to contact and purchase any of the players who went unsold during the auction, in case they need a replacement for any player in their squad. However, the situation will arise only if the player is injured or sick. At the same time, the teams can also hire unsold players from the auction pool to fill up practice teams for their main squad.

Imran Tahir, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hassan and others find no bidders

Veteran cricketers like Imran Tahir, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hassan, Martin Guptill, and Andrew Tye were the big names, alongside Raina, Ishant, and Morgan to feature in the list of unsold players, despite the fact that they bring a plethora of experience to teams. A total of 12 players who set their base price at INR 2 crore didn’t get any bids, while 10 players with a base price of 1.5 crores also found themselves on the list. Meanwhile, a total of 12 players with the base price of 1 crore remained unsold.

Top unsold players in the IPL 2022 mega auction-