IPL Auction 2022: Cricket World Reacts As MI Shell Out Gigantic Amount For Ishan Kishan

Mumbai Indians went all out during the ongoing IPL 2022 mega auction on Saturday in a bid to buy Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan for a staggering amount of INR 15.25 crore. Ishan fetched the highest sum of money on Day 1 of the two-day event, currently underway in Bangalore. Having played four seasons with the Mumbai-based franchise since 2018, the team displayed their complete trust in Ishan and bought him as their first buy of the day. Meanwhile, MI fans were much elated on knowing about Kishan’s return to the squad as they welcomed him by sending out their reactions on Twitter.

'Ishan Kishan's coming back home': Mumbai Indians

Alongside the plethora of reactions from Mumbai fans, former MI and Team India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took to his Twitter handle and heaped praise on the 23-year-old cricketer. “As predicted Most deserving, most dynamic, most dangerous @ishankishan51 @mipaltan aala re well done,” Harbhajan said. Meanwhile, MI also took to Twitter and wrote, “In today's Breaking News. Ishan Kishan's coming back home”. At the same time, Suryakumar Yadav shared a video with Ishan where both can be seen sharing a light moment. “Situation here is this,” Suryakumar captioned with a laughing emoji.

As predicted Most deserving, most dynamic, most dangerous @ishankishan51 @mipaltan aala re well done 💥💥💥💥💥💥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/qwvLxbhcay — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 12, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav's Instagram story-

Ishan Kishan returns home! pic.twitter.com/EQTFvhHcGA — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 12, 2022

How did the MI fans react?

Thanks for not disappointing us.. Love you @mipaltan #OneFamily — Ravi Rathod MI🇮🇳 (@Im_Ravi_45) February 12, 2022

That's good but we need more players now can't play with 5 members 😭 — Daniel (@DanielDmello8) February 12, 2022

Yeah finally we got our future hero....the pocket dynamite Ishy 🏏🥳❤❤🥳🏏



We have to make our core team for next 10 years....the best buy👌👌#OneFamily — Nitesh Nishu (@nitesh_nishu44) February 12, 2022

Most expensive buys at IPL 2022 mega auction

While Ishan Kishan became the second-most expensive player of IPL history, India all-rounder Deepak Chahar became the second most expensive player on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 auction. Chahar was bought back into the Chennai Super Kings for a whopping amount of 14 crores, whereas Nicholas Pooran was purchased by SRH for INR 10.75 crore. Sri Lankan wrist-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga also attracted big bigs and was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 10.75 crore.

Harshal Patel also found himself among the most expensive players as RCB also roped him in for 10.75 crores. Shreyas Iyer joined KKR for an amount of INR 10.25 crore at the very beginning of the auction, while Kagiso Rabada went to Punjab Kings for 9.25 crores, Jason Holder went to Lucknow Super Giants for 8.75 crores, and Shimron Hetmeyer was bought by Delhi Capitals for 8.50 crores.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)