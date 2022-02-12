IPL Auction 2022: How Does IPL Auction Work? Know Everything About Its Procedure

Time is ticking as fans and cricketers are anxiously waiting for the IPL Auction 2022 to get underway. The two-day IPL Auction 2022 auction will be taking place in Bengaluru on 12th and 13th February and is the fifth mega auction. The last time the mega auction was held was way back in 2018.

So far, a total of 333 players have been retained by 10 different franchises. Ahead of the IPL Auction 2022, a total number of 27 players were been retained by eight franchises, while the two new teams - Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans signed three players each. Lets' take a closer look at how does IPL auction works.

IPL auction 2022 procedure

The total number of players for the IPL auction 2022 have been divided into different sets based on their speciality. A group of ten marquee players will be the ones to open the auction. The players in the marquee set will be followed by capped players based on specialisation (batsmen, allrounders, wicketkeeper-batmen, fast bowlers and spinners).

After capped players, uncapped players will be brought to the auction for teams to bid. Overall there are 62 sets altogether, which also includes the marquee set. The segregation of the sets has been done as per the specialisation of the players. Capped and uncapped players will be alternated after a few sets.

How does IPL auction work?

Only the first 97 players will be up for bidding on the first day of IPL 2022 Mega auction (Saturday). On Sunday players, 98-161 will be up for bidding until lunch. The accelerated auction begins after lunch from player number 162.

What is the lowest and highest base price?

The lowest base price of any player during the IPL mega auction 2022 is INR 20 lakh while the highest base price is INR 2 crore. The 10 marquee players have all been marked at INR 2 crore. Overall, there are 48 players (17 Indian and 31 overseas) with a base price of INR 2 crore, and then the base price reduces to INR 1.5 crore, INR 1 crore, INR 75 lakh, INR 50 lakh, INR 40 lakh, INR 30 lakh and INR 20 lakh.