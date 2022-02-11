IPL Mega Auction 2022: Countdown Begins! All Eyes On Bengaluru's Bidding Battle

Which overseas players are likely to get the most interest in IPL auction 2022?

1) Former SRH captain David Warner is undoubtedly a player that can be one of the top targets in the upcoming IPL auction 2022 after he was released. The Australian has years of experience in the IPL as he has led SRH to the title in 2016 and has also delivered on several other occasions.

2) Faf du Plessis could also be one of the top targets in the upcoming IPL auction after he finished as the second-highest scorer in last season's competition.

3) The third player that can receive a lot of interest is New Zealand pacer Trent Boult, who is known for his ability to pick up wickets in the opening few overs and containing the batting side in the death overs.

