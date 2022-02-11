IPL Mega Auction 2022: Countdown Begins! All Eyes On Bengaluru's Bidding Battle

Quick links:
Image: @IPL/ Twitter
Ex-India player Aakash Chopra has predicted that Deepak Chahar will be the most expensive Indian pacer, Yuzvendra Chahal will be the most expensive spinner and Shahrukh Khan will be the most expensive uncapped Indian player during the IPL Auction.
Hugh Edmeades was appointed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India in 2018 to conduct the IPL auctions. He replaced the previous auctioneer Richard Madley and has been responsible for conducting the mega event each year ever since. Edmeades has over 35 years of experience in conducting auctions and has led more than 2,500 auctions globally.
All the three teams will look to buy a player who can lead the side. The likes of David Warner and Shreyas Iyer are likely to be in high demand.
1. Chris Morris (Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore in 2021)
2. Yuvraj Singh (Delhi Capitals for Rs 16 crore in 2015)
3. Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 15.50 crore in 2020)
4. Kyle Jamieson (Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 15 crore in 2021)
5. Ben Stokes (Rising Pune Supergiant for Rs 14.50 crore in 2017)
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prithvi Shaw and Avesh Khan have caught the eye of cricket legend Ponting. He thinks all three will make to the Indian team after impressing in IPL
There is definitely going to be a bidding war for Avesh Khan. No doubt about that. Guarantee,' Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.
1) Former SRH captain David Warner is undoubtedly a player that can be one of the top targets in the upcoming IPL auction 2022 after he was released. The Australian has years of experience in the IPL as he has led SRH to the title in 2016 and has also delivered on several other occasions.
2) Faf du Plessis could also be one of the top targets in the upcoming IPL auction after he finished as the second-highest scorer in last season's competition.
3) The third player that can receive a lot of interest is New Zealand pacer Trent Boult, who is known for his ability to pick up wickets in the opening few overs and containing the batting side in the death overs.
Hugh Edmeades was appointed by the BCCI in 2018 to conduct the IPL auction, beginning the 2019 season. Edmeades replaced Richard Madley, who conducted the auction in every season since the inception of the tournament.
Edmeades has over 35 years of experience in conducting auctions that have spanned from international fine art to classic cars to charities. In his career, he has auctioned over 310,000 lots for an amount of 2.7 billion pounds. Read the full story here.
While speaking on his official YouTube channel, R Ashwin revealed that Avesh Khan may trigger a massive bidding war at the IPL auction 2022. He compared that the bidding scenario for Avesh could be similar to how it was for himself in 2010 when Vijay Mallya's RCB fought with CSK to avail Ashwin's services. Read the full story here.
Other than 370 Indians, the 220 overseas players will include 47 Australians, 34 players from West Indies followed by 33 from South Africa. The IPL auction 2022 will also include 24 each from England and New Zealand, 23 from Sri Lanka and 17 from Afghanistan. Meanwhile, some players from Bangladesh, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Nepal, USA, and Scotland have also been included in the list.
Lucknow Super Giants:
1) KL Rahul for INR 15 crores
2) Marcus Stonis for INR 11 crores
3) Ravi Bishnoi for INR 4 crores
Gujarat Titans:
1) Hardik Pandya for INR 15 crores
2) Rashid Khan for INR 15 crores
3) Shubman Gill for INR 8 crores
1) Kane Williamson for Rs 14 crore
2) Abdul Samad for Rs 4 crore
3) Umran Malik for Rs 4 crore
1) Sanju Samson for INR 14 crore
2) Jos Buttler for INR 10 crore
3) Yashasvi Jaiswal for INR 4 crore
1. Mayank Agarwal for INR 12 crore
2. Arshdeep Singh for INR 4 crore
1) Virat Kohli for INR 15 crore
2) Glenn Maxwell for INR 11 crore
3) Mohammed Siraj for INR 7 crore
Shane Watson believes David Warner, Kagiso Rabada, Mitchell Marsh, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shreyas Iyer will be top picks for the teams in IPL 2022 auction.
1) Ravindra Jadeja for INR 16 crore
2) MS Dhoni for INR 12 crore
3) Moeen Ali for INR 8 crore
4) Ruturaj Gaikwad for INR 6 crore
1) Andre Russell for INR 12 crore
2) Varun Chakravarthy for INR 8 crore
3) Venkatesh Iyer for INR 8 crore
4) Sunil Narine for INR 6 crore
1) Rishabh Pant for INR 16 crore
2) Axar Patel for INR 9 crore
3) Prithvi Shaw for INR 7.5 crore
4) Anrich Nortje for INR 6.5 crore
1) Rohit Sharma for INR 16 crore
2) Jasprit Bumrah for INR 12 crore
3) Suryakumar Yadav for INR 8 crore
4) Kieron Pollard for INR 6 crore
1. Shikhar Dhawan
2. David Warner
3. R Ashwin
4. Shreyas Iyer
5. Kagiso Rabada
6. Mohammad Shami
7. Faf du Plessis
8. Pat Cummins
9. Quinton de Kock
10. Trent Boult
Punjab Kings - 72 crores
Sunrisers Hyderabad - 68 crores
Rajasthan Royals - 62 crores
Royal Challengers Bangalore - 57 crores
Chennai Super Kings - 48 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders - 48 crore
Mumbai Indians - 48 crore
Delhi Capitals- 47.5 crore
This will be the first mega players' action since 2018. The eight original IPL teams will be joined by two new entrants - The Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants
For all cricketing fans in India, the IPL 2022 Auction will be available on the Star Sports Network, the official broadcaster of IPL. The live streaming of the IPL 2022 event will be on the Disney+ Hotstar website/ app.
A total of 370 Indians and 220 overseas which makes it a total of 590 players are set to go under the hammer in the mega auctions in Bengaluru. The IPL 2022 Auction is scheduled for February 12 & 13 in Bengaluru and will be held from 11:00 AM IST onwards.