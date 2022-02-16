IPL Auction 2022: Sangakkara Attempts To Convince Other Teams To Buy Jofra Archer; Watch

The IPL 2022 mega auction was completed on Sunday in Bengaluru after a two-day event, with a total of 204 players sold for a record price of Rs. 551 crore. On Day 2 of the big auction, the headline-making bid was for West Indies pacer Jofra Archer, who was sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 crore. However, it was Kumar Sangakkara, the Director of Cricket for the Rajasthan Royals, who drew everyone's attention with his odd signals.

In a video that is now going viral on social media, Sangakkara can be seen persuading other teams to bid for Archer after Mumbai outbid Rajasthan to pull ahead in the auction race on Sunday. Sangakkara was spotted signalling to members of other franchises, presumably requesting that they bid for Archer to prevent Mumbai from laying their hands on one of the best T20I bowlers in the world. Despite Sangakkara's bizarre tactic, Mumbai Indians were able to buy Archer for a sum of Rs 8 crore.

Sanga was trying to convince other teams to increase the bid 😏 pic.twitter.com/H6GRKU1Myk — ᧁꪖꪊ᥅ꪖꪜ  (@ImGS_08) February 13, 2022

Mumbai invested in Archer despite knowing the England bowler will not be available for the upcoming season. Mumbai Indians' owner Akash Ambani later said they are happy to have bought Archer in the auction and that they can't wait to see him bowl in tandem with Indian star Jasprit Bumrah. Although Archer registered his name for the 2022 mega auction, he has already said that he won't be able to take part in the upcoming edition of the IPL due to fitness concerns.

Archer has not played competitive cricket regularly for the past several months. Earlier last year, Archer missed the IPL due to injury concerns and was then ruled out of the Test series against India. Archer made himself unavailable for selection for the T20 World Cup and then missed the high-intensity Ashes series against Australia in December-January.

Rajasthan Royals' squad for IPL 2022

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2. Sanju Samson, 3. Jos Buttler, 4. Shimron Hetmyer, 5. R Ashwin, 6. Trent Boult, 7. Devdutt Padikkal, 8. Prasidh Krishna, 9. Yuzvendra Chahal, 10. Riyan Parag, 11. KC Cariappa, 12. Navdeep Saini, 13. Obed McCoy, 14. Anunay Singh, 15. Kuldeep Sen, 16. Karun Nair, 17. Dhruv Jurel, 18. Tejas Baroka, 19. Kuldip Yadav, 20. Shubham Garhwal, 21. James Neesham, 22. Nathan Coulter-Nile, 23. Rassie van der Dussen, 24. Daryl Mitchell.

Image: Twitter/@ImGS_08