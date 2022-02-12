IPL Auction 2022: Shreyas Iyer Goes Big At ₹12.25 Cr; List Of All Marquee Players Sold

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has earned the biggest amongst the 10 marquee players who have been sold in the first set of IPL mega auction 2022.

Iyer, who was earlier with Delhi Capitals, has been bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a hefty sum of Rs 12.25 crore. KKR needed a captain before going into the IPL auction and hence they did not mind shedding a huge amount for Iyer, who has previous experience of successfully leading an IPL side.

Meanwhile, South African pacer Kagiso Rabada received the second highest bid amongst the ten marquee players as he was sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore. Rabada was also a part of the Delhi Capitals setup until last year. Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been sold for the third-highest amount amongst the marquee players, having been purchased by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore. Dhawan was also a Delhi Capitals player in IPL 2021.

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has been bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore, while Australian pacer Pat Cummins and South African batter Faf du Plessis have been purchased for Rs. 7.25 crore each by Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively.

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore. Australian opener David Warner has been purchased by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has been sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.25 crore, while South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has been purchased by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 6.75 crore.

Here's the full list of marquee players sold at IPL Mega Auction 2022 so far (in INR)

1. Shikhar Dhawan - 825 lakh (Punjab Kings)

2. Ravi Ashwin - 500 lakh (Rajasthan Royals)

3. Pat Cummins - 725 lakh (Kolkata Knight Riders)

4. Kagiso Rabada - 925 lakh (Punjab Kings)

5. Trent Boult - 800 lakh (Rajasthan Royals)

6. Shreyas Iyer - 1225 lakh (Kolkata Knight Riders)

7. Mohammed Shami - 625 lakh (Gujarat Titans)

8. Faf du Plessis - 725 lakh (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

9. Quinton de Kock - 675 lakh (Lucknow Super Giants)

10. David Warner - 625 lakh (Delhi Capitals)

Image: PTI/Twitter/IPL/BCCI/AP