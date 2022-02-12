IPL Auction 2022: Total Budget Of IPL Teams, Sponsors, Franchise Revenue, Value & More

The stocks of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been rising year after year since the league was launched back in 2008. The IPL has gone on to become one the most popular leagues in the world, the module of which has been followed by cricket bodies around the world.

Talking about revenue, the funding in terms of sponsorship has only gone upwards with more and more brands getting associated with the cash-rich league. Today ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, we take a look at different factors which include the total budget of IPL teams, sponsors, franchise revenue, value & more.

IPL 2022 auction budget

Ahead of the player retention for the IPL 2022 all the 10 teams in IPL 2022 were handed a budget of INR 90 crore each. Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, a total of 27 players were retained by the eight existing franchises, while the two new teams - Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans - signed three players each.

IPL 2022 team budget

Talking about IPL 2022 team budget, Chennai Super Kings have retained four players and are now left with a budget of INR 48 crore. Delhi Capitals have also retained four players and are left with budget of INR 47.5 crore.

Punjab Kings have the biggest purse for the auction with INR 72 crore and two retained players. Sunrisers Hyderabad have three retentions and are left with INR 68 crore purse to spend. Mumbai Indians after retaining four players, are left with INR 48 crore for the auction.

Kolkata Knight Riders have also retained four players for this season, leaving them with INR 48 crore purse. The Rajasthan Royals, after retaining three players, will have a purse of INR 62 crore, while Royal Challengers Bangalore after three retentions have INR 57 crore.

IPL 2022 sponsors

According to a report by timesofsports.com, ahead of IPL 2022, VIVO pulled out as title sponsor of the 2022 season, with BCCI naming Tata as the replacement. Online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy is all set to become the sixth official on-ground sponsor of the IPL. As per the report, Star India has a five-year deal with BCCI, due to which it has been paying the board INR 16,347 crore (INR 54.5 crore per match).

Franchise Revenue

The report further states that after the BCCI made Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises a part of IPL 2022, the money made was INR 12,715 crore by selling just two teams. The average price tag of a team now stands at Rs 6,357 crore, a whopping 17-fold jump in just 13 years.