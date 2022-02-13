IPL Auction 2022: Warner To Delhi, Chahal To Royals; 10 Best Steal Deals From Day 1

The opening day of the IPL Auction 2022 witnessed teams investing an insane amount of money on youth with Indian players benefitting from it. Ishan Kishan stole the limelight becoming the second costliest player in IPL history, while Shreyas Iyer also received a major amount from KKR.

Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna bagged good deals amongst the Indian bowlers. While some of the experienced players failed to attract huge bids, teams had the opportunity to make a couple of good steals during the ay 1 of the IPL Auction 2022. Here's a look at 10 best steal deals from Day 1 of IPL 2022 auction.

IPL Mega Auction 2022: Top steals from Day 1

David Warner: The Australian had a base price of INR 2 crore and was expected to go for a much higher price. However, Delhi Capitals did the biggest steal by buying him for just INR 6.25 crore.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg spinner was RCB 's main wicket-taker and with him in the auction pool, everyone was hoping for a major bidding war. However, Rajasthan Royals made sure they signed the best spinner in the league for just INR 6.5 crore.

Rahul Chahar: Chahar, while playing for Mumbai Indians, showed his skill as a wicket-taking leg spinner. However, with Mumbai Indians not retaining him, Punjab Kings were able to bag him for just INR 5.25 crore.

Quinton de Kock: The South African wicketkeeper-batter who played for Mumbai Indians last season will be heading to Lucknow Super Giants for absolute steal of INR 6.75 crore.

Faf du Plessis: With Devdutt Paddikal gone, RCB have an absolute steal in form of former CSK opener who the Bangalore team bought for just INR 7 crore.

Mohammed Shami: The Indian pacer was spearheading the bowling attack of Punjab Kings until last year. This year, he will be the lead bowler for Gujarat Titans after being signed for INR 6.25 crore.

R Ashwin: The veteran Tamil Nadu spinner desired to play for CSK this season, however, he will don Rajasthan Royals jersey for INR 5 crore.

Mitchell Marsh: The Australian all-rounder helped his country win the T20 World Cup but his IPL stint has been marred with injuries. However, Delhi Capitals had made a steal paying just INR 6.5 crore for the Australian due to his current form

Jonny Bairstow: The England wicketkeeper-batsman has shown his destructive capability while playing for SRH and for Punjab Kings, he will provide solidity at the top just for INR 6.75 crore

Jason Roy: The England opener played the last couple of matches for SRH in UAE. He showed how destructive he can be at the top. Gujarat Titans have a steal at their hands paying INR 2 crore for a player who can wreck havoc.