IPL Auction 2022: What Is Right-To-Match (RTM) Card? Does It Apply For Mega Auction Today?

The IPL 2022 has already witnessed two new teams entering the fray in form of Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans and also silent tie-breaker being brought back to the auction. The silent tie-breaker has existed in IPL auctions since 2010, and it has been used only three times so far. However, this season the Right to Match card has not been included for the IPL 2022 mega auction to keep the field on level terms.

IPL mega auction 2022: Is Right To Match card available?

During the last mega auction in 2018, the IPL teams had the opportunity to retain players using Right to Match card. Right to Match cards gave the franchises an option to have an advantage over other franchises picking a former player who belonged to the former before being released for the auction. However, this time around, the Right To Match card will not be applicable for the IPL 2022 mega auction, giving the two new teams an equal opportunity to build a strong squad.

The Silent Tiebreaker rule during IPL 2022 Mega Auction

The silent tie-breaker will come into play when a franchise makes a "last bid" for a player when it has exhausted its purse and that amount is matched by another franchise. Both franchises would then need to submit a written bid stating an amount they would pay over the "last bid" they had made.

That tie-break bid is the separate amount the franchise has to pay to the BCCI and is not deducted from their purse. There is no limit on the amount of the tie-break bid. If the silent bids are also equal, the process will be repeated.

IPL auction 2022: Player retention and base price

Overall, a total of 27 players were retained by the eight existing franchises, whereas the two new teams - Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans have signed three players each ahead of the IPL mega auction 2022. During the IPL 2022 mega auction, the lowest base price of any player starts with INR 20 lakh while the highest base price kept for any player during the IPL 2022 mega auction is INR 2 crore.

The 10 marquee players have all been marked at INR 2 crore while there are 48 players (17 Indian and 31 overseas) with a base price of INR 2 crore, and then the base price reduces to INR 1.5 crore, INR 1 crore, INR 75 lakh, INR 50 lakh, INR 40 lakh, INR 30 lakh and INR 20 lakh.