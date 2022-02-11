IPL Auction 2022: Who Is Hugh Edmeades? All You Need To Know About The IPL Auctioneer

The IPL auction 2022 is less than a day away and the franchises are all set to complete their teams ahead of the new season. Two new teams will partake in this year's auction, which will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru, beginning at 11:00 AM IST.

Britain's Hugh Edmeades will be the IPL 2022 auctioneer and will be responsible for conducting the bidding of 590 players that have registered this year. Here is all the information one needs to know about Edmeades and the experience he has in conducting different kinds of auctions around the world.

Who is Hugh Edmeades?

Hugh Edmeades was appointed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India in 2018 to conduct the IPL auctions. He replaced the previous auctioneer Richard Madley and has been responsible for conducting the mega event each year ever since. In the IPL auction 2022, 370 Indian players have registered for the event along with 220 overseas players.

Edmeades has over 35 years of experience in conducting auctions and has led more than 2,500 auctions globally. The Brit has been a part of auctions in areas involving international fine art, classic cars and also for those involving charities. Moreover, he has auctioned players, items and other things in excess of 310,000 lots for a staggering amount of 2.7 billion pounds.

The Brit also has a personal website where he has given a detailed explanation of all the items he has auctioned over the years. He has experience in auctions involving paintings, fine furniture, ceramics, films and sporting memorabilia. In 2004, he auctioned off 88 guitars belonging to Eric Clapton and raised a staggering amount of $7,438,624. Meanwhile, he was also involved in the sale of Daniel Craig's Aston Martin DB10 from the James Bond's Spectre movie for £2,434,500 in 2016.

Perhaps Edmeades' biggest achievement came in December 2018 when the BCCI appointed him to be the auctioneer for the 2019 season of IPL. As a result, he became only the second individual after Madley to receive the honour and privilege of conducting the mega event.

