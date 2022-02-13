IPL Auction 2022: Who Is Romario Shepherd? Everything To Know About SRH's ₹ 7.75 Crore Buy

Cricketer Romario Shepherd is an all-rounder who hails from the West indies. The Caribbean was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a whopping sum of ₹7.75 crores in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2022. Who is Romario Shepherd, how does he play and every other question roaming around your head will be answered here:

Who is Romario Shepherd?

Romario Shepherd is Guyana national. The 27-year old is plays for West Indies and is a right-hand tall fast-bowling allrounder. On his day he carries the ability to bamboozle any batting of the world with his great bowling technique. With the natural ability to bowl fast, the bowler is also gifted with a great height that provides him extra bounce even on a dead surface.

Romario could be very lethal for SRH at their home ground, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The pitch in Hyderabad is a flat track with good bounce which tends to help the bowlers and if he can bowl at great pace and length, then he could prove to be difficult to handle for the opposing batters. However, it is likely that IPL 2022 could be played in Maharashtra due to COVID protocols.

Romario also has the ability to bat down the order and score necessary quickfire runs. He showed his arms power in the recently concluded T20 series against England. The West Indian almost won the game with his 28 balls 44 runs innings, the Caribbean scored one boundary and six rocketing big sixes. West Indies lost the game by a mere one run but Romario showed the world what he is capable of just a few weeks before the IPL auction. In the very match, Romario and his partner AJ Hosein added 72* runs for the ninth wicket which is the second biggest partnership for the 9th wicket in the history of T20 internationals.

Coming specifically to his stats all-rounder has scored 117 odd runs in 5 innings at an astounding strike rate of 160.27 at an average of a whopping 58.50. Shepherd has not done justice to his skills while bowling, he does have 12 wickets in the 11 innings but has leaked runs at an average of 11.33 per over.SRH has grabbed in a great who can rule on his day but the 2016 winners should not trust only his bowling as he can leak some valuable runs in important phases of the game.

(Image: @romarioshepherd/ Instagram)