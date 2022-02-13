IPL Auction 2022: Who Is Yash Dayal? Gujarat Titans' ₹3.2 Cr Buy Dubbed 'Zaheer Khan 2.0'

Uttar Pradesh fast bowler Yash Dayal has been roped in by Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.20 crores in the IPL 2022 mega auction. The 24-year-old left-arm seamer was available at a base price of Rs 20 lakhs.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore started the bidding war for Dayal which went on till Rs 75 Lakhs before the Riders opted out from the battle. Gujarat Titans then joined the war alongside Bangalore to finally secure the services of the left-arm pacer for Rs 3.20 crores.

Yash Dayal, who hails from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh impressed everyone with his bowling exploits in the domestic circuit. The pacer closely resembles former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan and is labelled as 'Zaheer Khan 2.0' by a few.

Who is Yash Dayal?

Dayal usually bowls with the new ball and is known for his ability to take wickets early on in the innings. Since making his List A debut in September 2019, he has featured in 41 domestic matches across all formats for Uttar Pradesh taking 83 wickets.

Dayal played a crucial role in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 where he finished as the seventh-highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets in seven games to help UP reach the quarter-finals. He was also a part of India’s ODI squad as a backup for the series against West Indies and now a chance in the IPL would be a great place for him to showcase his skills to the world.

How have Gujarat Giants fared so far in the IPL 2022 Auction?

Gujarat Giants, who will be featuring for the first time in IPL picked Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, and Rashid Khan in the drafts with the former being named as the skipper. They have now secured the services of England’s explosive opening batter Jason Roy to partner with Gill at the top.

The Titans have strengthened their pace attack by roping in the experienced and express duo of Lockie Ferguson and Mohammad Shami who will be assisted by Yash Dayal and Darshan Nalkande. Rashid will be leading the spin attack alongside his Afghanistan teammate Noor Ahmad and Ravi Sai Kishore.

Gujarat have also roped in multiple all-rounders i.e Dominic Drakes, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, and Rahul Tewatia to partner with their captain.