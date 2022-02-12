IPL Auction 2022: Why Was Deepak Hooda Upgraded To Capped Category?

Deepak Hooda's years of hard work in domestic cricket as well as the IPL finally earned him an India cap during the recently concluded India vs West Indies three-match ODI series. Hooda was a part of the playing 11 in the first two matches before being dropped for the 3rd ODI on Friday. Donning a Team India jersey also benefited the Baroda all-rounder ahead of the two days of IPL Auction 2022.

IPL Mega Auction 2022: Deepak Hooda's base price gets upgraded

According to report by ESPNcricnfo, Deepak Hooda has been moved up the IPL auction 2022 ladder and is now being moved to set no. 3 comprising of all-rounders. Before the IPL 2022 auction, the all-rounder was listed in set no. 8, where his base price was INR 40 lakh, however, earning an India cap saw his revised base price going up to INR 75 lakh.

10 new names added to IPL Mega Auction 2022

Besides Deepak Hooda getting an upgrade in the IPL Auction, 10 more players were added to the updated list of 600 players which was given to franchises. As per the report, the 10 new names in the list are Aaron Hardie, Lance Morris, Nivethan Radhakrishnan (all Australia), Agnivesh Ayachi, Hardik Tamore, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mihir Hirwani, Monu Kumar, Rohan Rana, Sairaj Patil (all India).

IPL 2022: How will the bidding process of players happen?

As per the auction schedule, a total of 97 players (up to set no. 11) will be up for bidding on Saturday. The first six sets comprising of 54 names will feature capped players, including the opening set of ten marquee names, with the remaining five sets on the day being uncapped players. Players 98 to 161 will be up until lunch on Sunday. The accelerated bidding begins after lunch on Sunday, from 162.

IPL 2022 auction date and timing

The IPL Auction 2022 live streaming will be available on the website and mobile application of the online streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar. The auction will begin at 11:00 AM IST. The broadcast of the IPL Auction 2022 will take place on Star Sports network.