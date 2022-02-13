IPL Auction: Livingstone Triggers Bidding War Between 5 Teams, Gets Sold For Huge Amount

England allrounder Liam Livingstone made headlines on Sunday for attracting bids from five teams in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction and fetching a huge amount on getting sold. The 28-year-old allrounder has previously played in the tournament for Rajasthan Royals and was expected to sell for big bucks in the auction. After five teams locked horns to get the services of the player, Punjab Kings emerged as the highest bidder for Livingstone, for a staggering amount of INR 11.5 crore.

The fierce bidding war for Liam Livingstone

The bidding for Liam was opened by Kolkata Knight Riders for his base price of INR 1 crore, while CSK entered the table and both teams desperately took the sum across 4 crores. Punjab entered the bid and took it to 4.8 crores, with KKR still in the lead. KKR pulled out as the bid crossed 6.25 crore, while the Gujarat Titans entered to take the lead at 7 crores. Gujarat and Punjab went all out for the allrounder as Kings found themselves at the lid, before a late entry by SRH with 10.75 crores. However, the Kings were adamant about letting him go and emerged as the highest bidder at 11.5 crores.

Liam Livingstone is among the most expensive players in the IPL 2022 auction

By fetching the mammoth amount, Livingstone reached fourth in the list of players, sold for the maximum amount of money in the IPL 2022 mega auction. Ishan Kishan is the most expensive player so far in the auction, as MI bought him back for 15.25 crores on Day 1, Deepak Chahar also fetched an amount of 14 crores from CSK. At the same time, Shreyas Iyer currently sits third in the list, having sold to KKR for INR 12.25 crore. Meanwhile, Livingstone became one of the most expensive players at the IPL 2022 auction, courtesy of his performance in tournaments like The Hundred, and the Big Bash League. He previously represented RR in a total of nine games and scored 113 runs in total.

Image: BCCI