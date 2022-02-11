IPL Auction Silent Tiebreaker: What Is This Lesser-known Rule? Check All Details Here

The cricketing world is up for a treat for the next few days as the IPL Mega Auction 2022 is right around the corner. The first mega auction of the tournament since 2018, will be held across two days in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. All 10 franchises are ready with their plans and analysis to rope in players to fill in the vacant spots after naming the list of retained players. While the teams go all out with their bids to buy cricketers from the total of 590 players set to go under the hammer, there is a lesser-known rule in the auction, ‘Silent Tiebreaker’, that teams can use to buy players if needed.

What is the ‘Silent Tiebreaker’?

During the auction, if a team spends its entire available amount in its purse to purchase a player, the IPL management has a specific rule for this situation, called the ‘Silent Tiebreaker’. The rule comes into play when a team’s ‘final bid’ for a certain player has been matched by another franchise and they have no money left in their purse. It allows the team to sign the player with a ‘Silent Tiebreaker’ bid despite having no money to spend. Both teams will be required to submit written bids with the amount they are willing to pay for the player. The highest bidder will go ahead and sign the cricketer, while there is no limit to the bid franchises can submit while using this rule. However, the rule can only come into play in the latter stage of the auction.

What makes the IPL 2022 Auction special?

In existence since 2010, the rule has been previously used by two of the iconic all-rounders in IPL’s history, Ravindra Jadeja and Kieron Pollard. Meanwhile, in the TATA IPL 2022 Mega Auction, 590 players will find themselves in the auction pool seeking buyers. Two new IPL teams, the Gujarat Giants and Lucknow Super Giants will join the tournament from the forthcoming season, and cricket fans are certainly up for a treat in the coming months. With the auction just a day to go, the tournament is scheduled to be played from the end of March to May.

(Image: BCCI)