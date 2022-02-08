Last Updated:

IPL Auction: U-19 Stars Shaikh Rasheed, Ravi Kumar & Nishant Sindhu Miss Out, Here's Why

The IPL 2022 mega auction is slated to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13 and will see some of the big names going under the hammer.

Suraj Alva
India U19 players for IPL auction

Image: Twitter/@BCCI


The IPL 2022 auction is just a few days away and listed cricketers in the IPL auction both Indian and overseas will be hoping to bag mega-contract. Besides the availability of some of the best players during the auction, franchises will also have a look at Indian youngsters who won the  U19 World Cup. However, not all players from the India U19 team will be lucky to have an IPL contract in hand when they go under the hammer. 

IPL auction: Shaikh Rasheed, Dinesh Bana and Ravi Kumar to miss out on IPL contract

The vice-captain of the India U19 team Shaikh Rasheed, wicketkeeper Dinesh Bana and pacer Ravi Kumar and Nishant Sindhu are some of the players who will miss out on the IPL Contract since they have not been named in the auction list. Besides the trio, some others players to miss out on the IPL auction are Siddarth Yadav, opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manav Parakh and Garv Sangwan. For players to be part of the Indian Premier League they have to either have List A experience or should be 19 years of age. The above-mentioned names are yet to reach the age of 19 and will be unavailable for the auction at least for this year. 

About IPL auction

The IPL 2022 mega auction is slated to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. A total of 590 players have been shortlisted for the mega auction, including a host of India U-19 stars. Captain Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Raj Bawa, Harnoor Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Kaushal Tambe are amongst the U-19 players who have been selected for the auctions. 

A total of 590 players have been shortlisted for the two-day event, including 370 from India and 220 from 10 different foreign countries. There are a total of 61 capped Indian players have been selected in the list.  Meanwhile, amongst the 220 overseas players shortlisted for the auction, 47 are from Australia, the highest for any foreign country in the IPL 2022 mega auction. West Indies (34) will see the second-highest numbers of players participate in the auction, followed by South Africa (33), England and New Zealand (24 each), Sri Lanka (23), and Afghanistan (17). Players from Bangladesh, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Nepal, USA, and Scotland have also been shortlisted for the IPL auction. 

