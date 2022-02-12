IPL Auction: U-19 World Cup Star Dewald Brewis Roped In By Mumbai Indians For Rs 3 Crores

As Day 1 of the ongoing IPL Auction 2022 nears closure, five-time champion Mumbai Indians made it big as they roped in Under-19 World Cup star Dewald Brevis for the franchise. Mumbai Indians got an absolute bargain in Brewis as the Rohit Sharma-led team bought him for just Rs 3 crore. The Proteas batter's ability to score quick runs and remain in the crease till the end will come to benefit for Mumbai in the long run After losing Krunal Pandya, Mumbai was on the lookout for a good batter who can provide a few good overs, and Dewald Brewis was the perfect candidate. The young batter is also quite handy with the ball, as the wrist-spinner can roll his arm in the middle overs and be a good bowling all-rounder option.

The young South African had an excellent world cup in the North American continent amassing 530 runs at an average of 58.88. The Proteas batter scored 2 centuries and 3 half-centuries with the help of 45 boundaries and 18 sixes across 9 innings. During this dream run, he surpassed Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan's record of scoring the most runs in the U-19 tournament. The South African was also awarded the Player of The Tournament trophy in the U-19 World Cup.

The young prodigy has a wide range of shots which he showcased in the recently concluded multi-nation tournament. Similar to AB DeVillers, Brewis can hit around the ground with ease and this has earned him the title of 'Baby AB' among his South African peers.

Mumbai Indians had a slow start in the IPL auction, very much like how they start their IPL campaign every year. Pretty much every season in IPL, Mumbai takes a few games to heat their engine, but once they start winning, there is more or less nothing that any team could do to stop them. Hopefully, MI is using the same strategy on the auction table and will start getting some players once their engine is heated. Mumbai today has purchased four players.

In the Afternoon, they bagged Ishan Kishan for Rs 15.25 crore, who was their prime target since the start. The explosive left-handed batter pretty much knew how to clear the ball beyond the ropes, a skill that benefited Mumbai very much in various editions of the tournament. Later in the day, they purchased South African prodigy Dewald Brewis for Rs 3 crores. Mumbai Indians also bagged in two un-capped player Basil Thampi and Murgan Ashwin for Rs 30 lakhs and Rs 1.6 crore respectively.

