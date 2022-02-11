IPL Auction: Wasim Jaffer Trolls Indian Cricket Fans With 'Andaz Apna Apna' Movie Meme

The excitement is building up towards the IPL 2022 Mega auction with just one day left before the two-day mega event gets underway. The bidding process will be nothing less than a war with all the team teams going all out to pick up some best players available in the auction pool and try to build a title-winning team. The IPL 2022 Auction is slated to take place in Bengaluru on 12th and 13th February.

Wasim Jaffer shares meme on IPL Auction

Ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, Wasim Jaffer shared a meme from the film Andaz Apna Apna featuring Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in lead roles. In the top post both the stars are seen sharing a cup of tea, Jaffer captioned the image 'Indian cricket fans today'. The below image is from the climax scene of the movie with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan both fighting. Captioning the image Jaffer wrote 'Indian Cricket fans tomorrow'.

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Wasim Jaffer leaves Punjab Kings

Wasim Jaffer on Thursday stepped down as the batting coach of IPL Franchisee Punjab Kings, the news of which he shared on his Twitter handle with Bollywood meme feat Ranbir Kapoor. The meme features lyrics' Accha Chalta hu Duaaon mein Yaad rakhna' from the hit song ' Channa Mereya' which is shown in the 2016 Bollywood movie ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.’ He also posted a heartfelt message for Anil Kumble and the franchise.

Adios, and thank you @PunjabKingsIPL, it's been a pleasure. Wishing @anilkumble1074 and the team very best for #IPL2022 🤗 pic.twitter.com/rDivb0akZp — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 10, 2022

Punjab Kings' player retention ahead of IPL 2022 Mega Auction

For Punjab Kings, IPL 2022 Mega Auction presents an opportunity to build a title-winning squad. Ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, Punjab Kings decided to retain Arshdeep Singh and Mayank Agarwal as they look to sign some good players from the auction pool. Punjab Kings will enter the auction with a purse of 72 crores. 590 players have been listed in the IPL 2022 mega auction from which there are 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players. With some big names available in the auction pool Punjab Kings will look to sign players who are young as well as experienced to balance the squad for the upcoming season.