IPL Auctions: 4 Batters KKR Should Target To Solve Their Opening Woes

The 10 Indian Premier League(IPL) franchises are currently gearing up with their strategies and plans for the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auctions, scheduled to be held in Bangalore on February 12 and 13. A total of 590 players will go under the hammer in auctions, and all the teams would be in the hunt for players in all departments of the team. Out of the 10 teams, two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) would be looking to add a big opener to their squad, who can accompany Venkatesh Iyer at the top of the batting order.

Venkatesh Iyer was one of the four players retained by KKR ahead of the mega-auctions. KKR retained Andre Russell for Rs 12 crore, Varun Chakravarthy for Rs 8 crore, Venkatesh Iyer for Rs 8 crore, and Sunil Narine for Rs 6 crore. The team heads into the auction with an amount of Rs 48 crores left in the purse. While the Kolkata-based franchise looks for a replacement for their former opener Shubman Gill, here are the four batters who could be targeted by the team to solve the opening woes.

Top-4 cricketers for the opener's slot of KKR

Shikhar Dhawan finds himself in the auction pool after being released by the Delhi Capitals. He is one of the 10 marquee players at the auction and can be the perfect opener for KKR from the 2022 season onwards. He has scored a total of 5784 runs in 192 matches playing in the IPL and can also provide KKR with valuable insights due to his vast experience.

Quinton de Kock is also a marquee player in the mega auctions, having not been retained by Mumbai Indians(MI). He might be the perfect opener for KKR in the auctions as he comes with the added advantage of being a wicketkeeper. The South African cricketer has scored 2256 runs in 77 IPL matches so far.

Jonny Bairstow is another top opener in the auction pool, following Sunrisers Hyderabad’s decision of not retaining him. The English cricketer also comes with his skills behind the wicket and can be a solution for KKR’s opening woes. Bairstow has played 28 matches in the IPL so far and has 1038 runs to his credit.

Chris Lynn is another potential option for KKR for the opener’s slot. The Aussie cricketer previously played for KKR before joining Mumbai Indian(MI). Lynn has scored 1329 runs so far in the IPL, after playing 42 matches.

