IPL: Jofra Archer Reacts To MI Buying Him For Rs 8 Crore; Old Tweet From 2014 Resurfaces

Mumbai Indians topped headlines on Day 2 of the ongoing IPL 2022 auctions after the franchise signed the likes of England all-rounder Jofra Archer for a whopping amount of Rs 8 crores. The Mumbai-based franchise emerged as the highest bidder among teams like Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad to acquire fast-bowling allrounder’s services. However, Jofra is unlikely to feature this season as he continues to recover from his elbow surgery. Jofra’s inclusion made MI fans appreciate the team’s move, meanwhile, the all-rounder also took to his official Twitter handle to share his reaction on becoming part of the five-time title winners.

Interestingly, Jofra’s tweet consisted only of an ‘eyes emoji’ which is commonly used to draw attention to something, or express surprise. While MI fans replied to Jofra’s tweet with their reactions and best wishes, an old tweet by Jofra about the Rohit Sharma-led side from 2014 resurfaced on the social media website. “Mumbai deserve it,” tweeted Jofra on May 25, 2014, after the side won against RR in fashion with MI amassing 195 runs sparing 5 wickets in 14.4 overs during the match. Mumbai Indians were chasing a target of 190 runs set by Jofra's Rajasthan Royals. Retweeting his old tweet, fans hailed the all-rounder by saying that Mumbai deserves Jofra Archer.

Jofra Archer's tweet from 2014-

Mumbai deserve it — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) May 25, 2014

Jofra Archer's reaction on becoming part of Mumbai Indians

👀 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) February 13, 2022

Mumbai Indians at the IPL 2022 Auction

Archer listed his base price as Rs 2 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction, despite the fact that he won’t be playing this season owing to his injury. RR and MI started the bidding process for Archer, as it quickly escalated to 5.25 crores with RR in the lead. Mumbai took the amount up to six crores as RR bowed out at 6.5 crores. SRH were next to enter the bid, however, MI looked determined and bought the player for eight crores.

While Archer was bought by MI for eight crores, the franchise well all out for wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan on Day 1 of the auction. Kishan returned to Mumbai for a whopping 15.25 crores and became the most expensive player to be sold at the IPL 2022 auction. Meanwhile, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, and Mayank Markande were some of the other players picked by MI at the auction.

(Image: Twitter-@IPL/BCCI)