IPL: Kieron Pollard Breaks Silence On Krunal Pandya's Celebration; Brother Hardik Reacts

Krunal Pandya celebrating Kieron Pollard's wicket with a kiss on his forehead has not been well received with former cricketers slamming the Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder for his actions. Krunal Pandya gave a unique send-off to Kieron Pollard by jumping on him from the back and planting a kiss on his cap. Kieron Pollard did not react to on-field antics but took to social media to share his thoughts on the incident.

IPL 2022: Kieron Pollard's tweet for Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya reacts

Kieron Pollard had dismissed Krunal Pandya for just 1 run when LSG had batted first. Krunal Pandya settled the score by dismissing Kieron Pollard with the first ball of the final over of the Mumbai Indians run-chase which decided the outcome of the match. Taking to social media, Kieron Pollard officially welcomed Krunal Pandya to the collection of wickets explaining about being serious regarding his bowling.

@krunalpandya_official welcome to the collection of wkts… you know how serious I am with my bowling 🤣🤣🤣. In the end it was 1-1 ❤️❤️❤️. #myboy . #greatfriendship #camaraderie . All good fun 💥💥💥. https://t.co/aRjiy6y9Ri — Kieron Pollard (@KieronPollard55) April 26, 2022

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya while responding to Kieron Pollard's tweet laughed at the message and posted a heart emoji.

Hahaha my boys ❤️ https://t.co/d4LTrPJ8Fn — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) April 26, 2022

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - Highlights

KL Rahul scored his second consecutive century of IPL 2022 against Mumbai Indians on Sunday helping the Lucknow Super Giants to victory by 36 runs. The loss was Mumbai Indians' 8th straight defeat and virtually ended their hopes of making the IPL 2022 Playoffs. KL Rahul's 103-run knock consisted of 12 fours and four sixes as LSG posted 168 for 6 after being asked to bat at the Wankhede stadium. Manish Pandey was the other top-scorer for the team with 22 runs.

Mumbai Indians in their run-chase started off well with Rohit Sharma going after LSG bowlers but MI's batting lineup collapsed once LSG got their breakthrough with Ishan Kishan heading back to pavillion. From being 49 without loss, MI collapsed to 67-4 as Rohit Sharma also lost his wicket for 39 runs. Tilak Verma held the innings from one end and had Kieron Pollard for company. However, the youngster's stay at the crease was very short-livid as he headed for the pavilion after scoring 38 runs. Kieron Pollard struggled to score runs and was dismissed for 19 runs off 20 balls. In the end, Mumbai Indians could only manage 132 runs while losing 8 wickets in the process.