Last Updated:

IPL: Kieron Pollard Breaks Silence On Krunal Pandya's Celebration; Brother Hardik Reacts

IPL 2022: LSG's Krunal Pandya gave a unique send-off to his former MI teammate Kieron Pollard by jumping on him from the back and planting a kiss on his cap.

Written By
Suraj Alva
Krunal Pandya kiss to Kieron Pollard

Image: IPLT20/ BCCI


Krunal Pandya celebrating Kieron Pollard's wicket with a kiss on his forehead has not been well received with former cricketers slamming the Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder for his actions. Krunal Pandya gave a unique send-off to Kieron Pollard by jumping on him from the back and planting a kiss on his cap. Kieron Pollard did not react to on-field antics but took to social media to share his thoughts on the incident.

IPL 2022: Kieron Pollard's tweet for Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya reacts 

Kieron Pollard had dismissed Krunal Pandya for just 1 run when LSG had batted first. Krunal Pandya settled the score by dismissing Kieron Pollard with the first ball of the final over of the Mumbai Indians run-chase which decided the outcome of the match. Taking to social media, Kieron Pollard officially welcomed Krunal Pandya to the collection of wickets explaining about being serious regarding his bowling. 

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya while responding to Kieron Pollard's tweet laughed at the message and posted a heart emoji.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - Highlights

KL Rahul scored his second consecutive century of IPL 2022 against Mumbai Indians on Sunday helping the Lucknow Super Giants to victory by 36 runs. The loss was Mumbai Indians' 8th straight defeat and virtually ended their hopes of making the IPL 2022 Playoffs. KL Rahul's 103-run knock consisted of 12 fours and four sixes as LSG posted 168 for 6 after being asked to bat at the Wankhede stadium. Manish Pandey was the other top-scorer for the team with 22 runs.

READ | LSG's Krunal Pandya plants a kiss on irked Kieron Pollard after claiming his wicket; Watch

Mumbai Indians in their run-chase started off well with Rohit Sharma going after LSG bowlers but MI's batting lineup collapsed once LSG got their breakthrough with Ishan Kishan heading back to pavillion. From being 49 without loss, MI collapsed to 67-4 as Rohit Sharma also lost his wicket for 39 runs. Tilak Verma held the innings from one end and had Kieron Pollard for company. However, the youngster's stay at the crease was very short-livid as he headed for the pavilion after scoring 38 runs. Kieron Pollard struggled to score runs and was dismissed for 19 runs off 20 balls. In the end, Mumbai Indians could only manage 132 runs while losing 8 wickets in the process.

READ | IPL 2022, LSG vs GT: Deepak Hooda hugs Krunal Pandya during celebrations; Fans rejoice
READ | Dwayne Bravo touches feet of Kieron Pollard before taking field; shares warm embrace later
READ | Ex-India batter questions Kieron Pollard's form, insists MI must 'look at his scores'
Tags: Kieron Pollard, IPL 2022, Krunal Pandya
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND