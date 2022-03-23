IPL Legend Shane Watson Gives His Verdict On MS Dhoni-Rishabh Pant Comparison

Shane Watson, the Delhi Capitals' newly-appointed assistant coach, opened up on the comparison of young Indian sensation Rishabh Pant with his former CSK teammate MS Dhoni. While interacting with the media on Tuesday, Watson was asked to make a comparison between Pant and Dhoni, to which he stated that both players are separate people with amazing individual skill sets that cannot be compared. However, the former Australian all-rounder noted one parallel between the two players, suggesting that Pant, like Dhoni, is a cool and calm leader.

"Media and public, in general, want to compare apple with apple but every individual has their own skillset, their own ability and in a perfect world we could compare Rishabh with MS Dhoni but both are very different people and cricketers, who have incredible skill. Rishabh is a leader who is very cool, calm and collected as well as what I have experienced with the other person - MS Dhoni," Watson was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

'Things he has been able to achieve has been incredible'

Watson stated that while the public and media will continue to compare Pant to Dhoni, all that matters for the young keeper-batter and the Delhi Capitals is that he brings the best version of himself as a player and leader. Watson lauded Pant, saying what the 24-year-old has achieved so early in his cricket career is "incredible."

"In the end, all Rishabh can do is become the best version of himself. The public and media can continue to compare him to great MS Dhoni at their own peril. But all that matters for Rishabh and DC is that he brings the best version of himself as a player and leader. The skill that Rishabh Pant has, take away his leadership, at 24, to do what he's been able to do in the infancy of his cricketing career...the things he has been able to achieve has been incredible," he added.

Pant was appointed skipper of the Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2021 after the franchise's regular captain, Shreyas Iyer, suffered a shoulder injury and was ruled out for the first half of the competition, which was held in India. Pant seized the opportunity with both hands and helped the franchise win six out of eight games, finishing on top of the points table before the IPL was suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak inside camps. Pant was retained as captain in the second phase of IPL 2021 despite Iyer's return to the squad.

Pant will continue to lead his side in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league. Delhi Capitals are slated to play their first match against five-time champions Mumbai Indians on March 27, a day after the start of the 15th edition.

DC's squad for IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals: 1. Prithvi Shaw, 2. Rishabh Pant, 3. Axar Patel, 4. Anrich Nortje, 5. David Warner, 6. Mitchell Marsh, 7. Shardul Thakur, 8. Mustafizur Rahman, 9. Kuldeep Yadav, 10. Ashwin Hebbar, 11. Sarfaraz Khan, 12. Kamlesh Nagarkoti, 13. KS Bharat, 14. Mandeep Singh, 15. Khaleel Ahmed, 16. Chetan Sakariya, 17. Lalit Yadav, 18. Ripal Patel, 19. Yash Dhull, 20. Rovman Powell, 21. Pravin Dubey, 22. Lungi Ngidi, 23. Tim Seifert, 24. Vicky Ostwal.

(Image: IPL/BCCI/@ShaneWatson/Twitter)