IPL Playoffs: How Do Qualification Scenarios Look For RR, DC, PBKS & SRH After GT Vs RCB?

The race to IPL 2022 Playoff has only got intense with just one spot up for grabs. Newly formed Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants had an outstanding season becoming the first two teams to qualify for IPL Playoff. The Titans are currently at the top of the table, while LSG are second. Rajasthan Royals are very much likely to take the third, however, the battle for the fourth and final spot is between RCB and Delhi Capitals. RCB's victory meant Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad were knocked out of the IPL Playoffs race. Here's the IPL 2022 Playoffs qualification scenario for RCB, RR and DC.

IPL 2022 Playoffs: How can DC, RR and RCB qualify

RCB's 8 wicket win over Gujarat Titans on Thursday took them to the 4th spot on the points table with 16 points and keeps them in the hunt for IPL Playoffs. Rajasthan Royals will be playing against CSK and a victory in that match will see Sanju Samson led side not only move to the second spot with 18 points but will qualify for IPL Playoffs with a better net run rate than the already qualified Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Delhi Capitals will be playing their do-or-die match against Mumbai Indians and both RCB and RR will be closely watching this match as it will have a great impact on results. If Rajasthan Royals lose to CSK and DC suffers defeat at the hands of MI, then RCB and RR both will qualify for the playoffs with 16 points each, leaving behind DC with 14 points.

However, if DC wins against MI, and RR loses to CSK then RCB will miss the bus to IPL Playoff due to their negative NRR. For RCB to qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs they need RR to lose to CSK by a huge margin. Currently, both DC and RR have better NRR than RCB and if DC and RR win their respective matches, RCB will be knocked out of IPL 2022.

GT vs RCB match highlights

Batting first Gujarat Titans posted 168 on board with skipper Hardik Pandya leading the team from the front scoring a fine half-century. The Titans' skipper was well sported by 30s from wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and David Miller in the middle. Rashid Khan provided the finishing touches. Chasing 169 runs to win, Bangalore was never in trouble with Virat Kohli back to his best scoring a half-century and putting on a century partnership for the opening wicket with skipper Faf du Plessis. Maxwell provided the finishing touches to take Royal Challengers Bangalore home with 8 balls to spare.