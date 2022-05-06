Last Updated:

IPL Points Table 2022: Latest Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap Standings After DC Vs SRH

Gujarat Titans are currently at the top of the IPL 2022 points table with eight wins in 10 matches. The Titans have 16 points to their name.

Vishal Tiwari
Delhi Capitals locked horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in match No. 50 of the 2022 edition of IPL. Delhi beat Hyderabad by 21 runs courtesy of an impressive batting performance from David Warner. Batting first, Delhi posted a mammoth total of 207/3 in 20 overs. Warner smashed an unbeaten 92 off 58 balls while Rishabh Pant played a cameo as he scored 26 off 16 balls.

Rovman Powell played some extraordinary cricket to register a score of 67 off 35 balls to help Delhi cross the 200-run mark. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, and Shreyas Gopal picked one wicket each for Hyderabad. 

In the second innings, Hyderabad suffered yet another batting collapse at the top order as Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson were dismissed cheaply for 7 and 4 runs, respectively. Rahul Tripathi contributed with 22 off 18 balls. Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran scored 42 and 65 runs, respectively but couldn't help SRH cross the finish line as they were dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed and Shardul Thakur. Hyderabad was restricted to 186/8 in 20 overs.

Khaleel Ahmed picked three wickets for Delhi, while Shardul picked two. Warner was awarded the player of the match for his outstanding innings.    

IPL 2022: Points Table

Gujarat Titans are currently at the top of the IPL 2022 points table with eight wins in 10 matches. The Titans have 16 points to their name. Lucknow Super Giants are in second place with 14 points. Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are in third and fourth place, respectively with 10 points each.  

Teams M W L PTS NRR
Gujarat Titans 10 8 2 16 +0.158
Lucknow Super Giants 10 7 3 14 +0.397
Rajasthan Royals 10 6 4 12 +0.340
Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 6 5 12 -0.444
Delhi Capitals 10 5 5 10 +0.641
Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 5 5 10 +0.325
Punjab Kings 10 5 5 10 -0.229
Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 6 8 +0.060
Chennai Super Kings 10 3 7 6 -0.431
Mumbai Indians 9 1 8 2 -0.836

IPL 2022: Orange Cap 

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals currently holds the Orange Cap with 588 runs to his name. Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul is in second place with 451 runs. Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings is in third place with 369 runs. Delhi Capitals' David Warner has climbed up to the No. 4 position in the Orange Cap table with 356 runs. 

Players Teams Matches Runs
Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals 10 588
KL Rahul Lucknow Super Giants 10 451
Shikhar Dhawan Punjab Kings 10 369
David Warner Delhi Capitals 8 356
Abhishek Sharma Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 331
Shreyas Iyer Kolkata Knight Riders 10 324
Faf du Plessis Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 316
Hardik Pandya Gujarat Titans 9 309
Tilak Varma Mumbai Indians 9 307
Aiden Markram Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 305

 IPL 2022: Purple Cap

Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal currently holds the Purple Cap with 19 wickets to his name. Kuldeep Yadav of Delhi Capitals is in second place with 18 wickets. Punjab Kings' Kagiso Rabada and Sunrisers Hyderabad's T Natarajan are in third and fourth place, respectively with 17 wickets each. 

Players Teams Matches Wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal Rajasthan Royals 10 19
Kuldeep Yadav Delhi Capitals 10 18
Kagiso Rabada Punjab Kings 9 17
T Natarajan Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 17
Wanindu Hasaranga Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 16
Umesh Yadav Kolkata Knight Riders 10 15
Mohammed Shami Gujarat Titans 10 15
Umran Malik Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 15
Khaleel Ahmed Delhi Capitals 7 14
Dwayne Bravo Chennai Super Kings 8 14

