IPL Points Table 2022: Latest Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap Standings Post RCB Vs CSK

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) locked horns against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 49 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) locked horns against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 49 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday. The Challengers dominated the Super Kings by 13 runs to climb to the fourth position in the IPL 2022 points table. Batting first, Bangalore scored 173/8 in 20 overs, courtesy of a superb knock from Mahipal Lomror, who smashed 42 off 27 balls. Dinesh Karthik played a quickfire knock of 27 off 17 balls towards the end of RCB's innings to boost their total. 

In the second innings, Chennai Super Kings lost opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for 28 runs off 23 balls. Devon Conway scored his second consecutive fifty for CSK, but it went in vain as the side failed to chase down the target and were restricted to 160/8 in 20 overs. Moeen Ali was the only batter for CSK who scored some runs in the middle order. Harshal Patel bowled beautifully to pick three wickets and thanks to his splendid display with the ball, he was named the player of the match. 

IPL 2022: Points Table

Gujarat Titans are currently on top of the IPL 2022 points table with 16 points to their name. KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants are in second place with 14 points to their name. Rajasthan Royals are in third place with 12 points, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad with 12 and 10 points, respectively.  

Teams M W L PTS NRR
Gujarat Titans 10 8 2 16 +0.158
Lucknow Super Giants 10 7 3 14 +0.397
Rajasthan Royals 10 6 4 12 +0.340
Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 6 5 12 -0.444
Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 5 4 10 +0.471
Punjab Kings 10 5 5 10 -0.229
Delhi Capitals 9 4 5 8 +0.587
Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 6 8 +0.060
Chennai Super Kings 10 3 7 6 -0.431
Mumbai Indians 9 1 8 2 -0.836

 IPL 2022: Orange Cap

Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler currently holds the Orange Cap with 588 runs under his belt. Lucknow's KL Rahul is placed second in the list with 451 runs. Punjab Kings' Shikhar Dhawan is in third place with 369 runs, followed by Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Shreyas Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders with 324 runs each. 

Players Teams Matches Runs
Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals 10 588
KL Rahul Lucknow Super Giants 10 451
Shikhar Dhawan Punjab Kings 10 369
Abhishek Sharma Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 324
Shreyas Iyer Kolkata Knight Riders 10 324
Faf du Plessis Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 316
Hardik Pandya Gujarat Titans 9 309
Tilak Varma Mumbai Indians 9 307
Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals 10 298
Quinton de Kock Lucknow Super Giants 10 294

 IPL 2022: Purple Cap

Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal currently holds the Purple Cap with 19 wickets to his name. Kuldeep Yadav of Delhi Capitals is in second place with 17 wickets. Punjab Kings' Kagiso Rabada is in third place with 17 wickets. T Natarajan of Hyderabad also has 17 wickets under his belt but he is in fourth place because of his inferior economy rate. Wanindu Hasaranga of Bangalore is in fifth place with 16 wickets to his name.   

Players Teams Matches Wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal Rajasthan Royals 10 19
Kuldeep Yadav Delhi Capitals 9 17
Kagiso Rabada Punjab Kings 9 17
T Natarajan Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 17
Wanindu Hasaranga Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 16
Umesh Yadav Kolkata Knight Riders 10 15
Mohammed Shami Gujarat Titans 10 15
Umran Malik Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 15
Dwayne Bravo Chennai Super Kings 8 14
Harshal Patel Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 13

