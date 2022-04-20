IPL Points Table 2022: Updated Orange And Purple Cap Standings After RCB Vs LSG

The 31st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) pitted Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday. The match was held at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. Bangalore registered an 18-run victory over Lucknow, gaining two extra points on the rankings. After the match between RCB and LSG, this is how the updated points table looks.

IPL 2022: Points Table

Teams M W L PTS NRR Gujarat Titans 6 5 1 10 +0.395 Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 5 2 10 +0.251 Rajasthan Royals 6 4 2 8 +0.380 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 8 +0.124 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 4 2 8 -0.077 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 3 4 6 +0.160 Punjab Kings 6 3 3 6 +0.109 Delhi Capitals 5 2 3 4 +0.219 Chennai Super Kings 6 1 5 2 -0.638 Mumbai Indians 6 0 0 0 -1.048

IPL 2022: Orange Cap

Jos Buttler of the Rajasthan Royals is currently leading the standings when it comes to the Orange Cap in the IPL. Buttler has scored 375 runs with a strike rate of 156.90 in six matches. KL Rahul, the Lucknow Super Giants skipper, is in second place with 265 runs to his name. Royal Challengers Bangalore's Faf du Plessis is the latest player to enter the top-five courtesy of his 96-run knock on Tuesday. He is in third place with 250 runs. Kolkata captain Shreyas Iyer is in fourth place with 236 runs in seven matches, while Gujarat's Hardik Pandya is in fifth place with 228 runs in five matches.

Players Teams Matches Runs Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals 6 375 KL Rahul Lucknow Super Giants 7 265 Faf du Plessis Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 250 Shreyas Iyer Kolkata Knight Riders 7 236 Hardik Pandya Gujarat Titans 5 228 Shivam Dube Chennai Super Kings 6 226 Liam Livingstone Punjab Kings 6 224 Shimron Hetmyer Rajasthan Royals 6 223 Quinton de Kock Lucknow Super Giants 7 215 Dinesh Karthik Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 210

IPL 2022: Purple Cap

Yuzvendra Chahal of the Rajasthan Royals is currently leading the Purple Cap standings in the IPL. This season, the spinner has taken 17 wickets in six matches, including a hat-trick. Sunrisers Hyderabad's T Natarajan is in second place with 12 wickets in six matches. Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav is in third place with 11 wickets in five matches. Lucknow's Avesh Khan is in the fourth position with 11 wickets in seven games. Wanindu Hasaranga is ranked No. 5 with 11 wickets in seven matches.

Players Teams Matches Wickets Yuzvendra Chahal Rajasthan Royals 6 17 T Natarajan Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 12 Kuldeep Yadav Delhi Capitals 5 11 Avesh Khan Lucknow Super Giants 7 11 Wanindu Hasaranga Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 11 Umesh Yadav Kolkata Knight Riders 7 10 Dwayne Bravo Chennai Super Kings 6 10 Rahul Chahar Punjab Kings 6 9 Umran Malik Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 9 Josh Hazlewood Royal Challengers Bangalore 3 8

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI