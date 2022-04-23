IPL Points Table 2022: Updated Orange And Purple Cap Standings After RR Vs DC

The 34th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) saw Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals on Friday in a high-scoring thriller. The match was held at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Rajasthan registered a 15-run victory over Delhi courtesy of a superb batting performance by Jos Buttler and his team, which scored 222/2 in 20 overs while batting in the first innings. Delhi failed to chase down the target as the Men in Pink restricted them to 207/8 in 20 overs.

IPL 2022: Points Table

Teams M W L PTS NRR Rajasthan Royals 7 5 2 10 +0.432 Gujarat Titans 6 5 1 10 +0.395 Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 5 2 10 +0.251 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 8 +0.124 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 4 2 8 -0.077 Delhi Capitals 7 3 4 6 +0.715 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 3 4 6 +0.160 Punjab Kings 7 3 4 6 -0.562 Chennai Super Kings 7 2 5 4 -0.534 Mumbai Indians 7 0 7 0 -0.892

IPL 2022: Orange Cap

Jos Buttler of the Rajasthan Royals presently holds the Orange Cap as the leading run-scorer in the 2022 edition of the IPL. In seven matches, Buttler has amassed 491 runs, including three centuries and two half-centuries. KL Rahul, the skipper of the Lucknow Super Giants, is in second place with 265 runs. Prithvi Shaw, the opener for the Delhi Capitals, is now in third place with 254 runs in seven games. Faf du Plessis of the Royal Challengers Bangalore is in fourth place with 250 runs in seven games, while Shivam Dube of CSK is in fifth place with 239 runs in seven matches.

Players Teams Matches Runs Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals 7 491 KL Rahul Lucknow Super Giants 7 265 Prithvi Shaw Delhi Capitals 7 254 Faf du Plessis Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 250 Shivam Dube Chennai Super Kings 7 239 Shreyas Iyer Kolkata Knight Riders 7 236 Tilak Varma Mumbai Indians 7 234 Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 5 232 Hardik Pandya Gujarat Titans 5 228 Robin Uthappa Chennai Super Kings 7 227

IPL 2022: Purple Cap

Yuzvendra Chahal of the Rajasthan Royals holds the Purple Cap as the highest wicket-taker in the IPL 2022. Chahal has picked up 18 wickets in seven matches so far in the tournament. With 13 wickets, Kuldeep Yadav of the Delhi Capitals is in second place. Dwayne Bravo of Chennai Super Kings is in third place with 12 wickets in seven matches. With 12 and 11 wickets, T Natarajan of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Khaleel Ahmed of Delhi Capitals are in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Players Teams Matches Wickets Yuzvendra Chahal Rajasthan Royals 7 18 Kuldeep Yadav Delhi Capitals 7 13 Dwayne Bravo Chennai Super Kings 7 12 T Natarajan Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 12 Khaleel Ahmed Delhi Capitals 6 11 Avesh Khan Lucknow Super Giants 7 11 Wanindu Hasaranga Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 11 Rahul Chahar Punjab Kings 7 10 Umesh Yadav Kolkata Knight Riders 7 10 Umran Malik Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 9

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI