IPL Points Table 2022: Updated Orange And Purple Cap Standings After RR Vs DC

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
The 34th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) saw Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals on Friday in a high-scoring thriller. The match was held at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Rajasthan registered a 15-run victory over Delhi courtesy of a superb batting performance by Jos Buttler and his team, which scored 222/2 in 20 overs while batting in the first innings. Delhi failed to chase down the target as the Men in Pink restricted them to 207/8 in 20 overs.
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|PTS
|NRR
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|5
|2
|10
|+0.432
|Gujarat Titans
|6
|5
|1
|10
|+0.395
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7
|5
|2
|10
|+0.251
|Lucknow Super Giants
|7
|4
|3
|8
|+0.124
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|4
|2
|8
|-0.077
|Delhi Capitals
|7
|3
|4
|6
|+0.715
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|3
|4
|6
|+0.160
|Punjab Kings
|7
|3
|4
|6
|-0.562
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|2
|5
|4
|-0.534
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|0
|7
|0
|-0.892
Jos Buttler of the Rajasthan Royals presently holds the Orange Cap as the leading run-scorer in the 2022 edition of the IPL. In seven matches, Buttler has amassed 491 runs, including three centuries and two half-centuries. KL Rahul, the skipper of the Lucknow Super Giants, is in second place with 265 runs. Prithvi Shaw, the opener for the Delhi Capitals, is now in third place with 254 runs in seven games. Faf du Plessis of the Royal Challengers Bangalore is in fourth place with 250 runs in seven games, while Shivam Dube of CSK is in fifth place with 239 runs in seven matches.
|Players
|Teams
|Matches
|Runs
|Jos Buttler
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|491
|KL Rahul
|Lucknow Super Giants
|7
|265
|Prithvi Shaw
|Delhi Capitals
|7
|254
|Faf du Plessis
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7
|250
|Shivam Dube
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|239
|Shreyas Iyer
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|236
|Tilak Varma
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|234
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mumbai Indians
|5
|232
|Hardik Pandya
|Gujarat Titans
|5
|228
|Robin Uthappa
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|227
Yuzvendra Chahal of the Rajasthan Royals holds the Purple Cap as the highest wicket-taker in the IPL 2022. Chahal has picked up 18 wickets in seven matches so far in the tournament. With 13 wickets, Kuldeep Yadav of the Delhi Capitals is in second place. Dwayne Bravo of Chennai Super Kings is in third place with 12 wickets in seven matches. With 12 and 11 wickets, T Natarajan of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Khaleel Ahmed of Delhi Capitals are in fourth and fifth place, respectively.
|Players
|Teams
|Matches
|Wickets
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|18
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Delhi Capitals
|7
|13
|Dwayne Bravo
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|12
|T Natarajan
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|12
|Khaleel Ahmed
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|11
|Avesh Khan
|Lucknow Super Giants
|7
|11
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7
|11
|Rahul Chahar
|Punjab Kings
|7
|10
|Umesh Yadav
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|10
|Umran Malik
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|9