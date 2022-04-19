IPL Points Table 2022: Updated Orange And Purple Cap Standings After RR Vs KKR

Yuzvendra Chahal continued his fantastic start to the IPL 2022 season as he claimed the first hattrick of this year's edition. Courtesy of Chahal's brilliant spell, Rajasthan Royals were able to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 runs in a high-scoring encounter played at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday.

KKR skipper after winning the toss decided to field first, however, the plan backfired with RR opener Jos Buttler dominating the KKR bowlers. The wicketkeeper-batsman who has been in brilliant form this season so far produced a stunning batting display to score his second century of the tournament. Buttler was dismissed for 103 runs from 61 balls by Pat Cummins. Devdutt Padikkal, skipper Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer also made contributions to take the team score to 217 runs.

Chasing 218 runs for victory, KKR lost Sunil Narine early with no runs on board. However, skipper Shreyas Iyer and Aaron Finch stitched together a valuable partnership. The duo put on a century stand before Finch departed for 58 runs. Shreyas Iyer looked good with the bat before being dismissed for 85 runs. After the KKR skipper's dismissal, it was one-way traffic with Yuzvendra Chahal accounting for five wickets. Chahal's terrific spell also included a hattrick which derailed KKR's innings. Umesh Yadav did hit some big shots at the end to make the match a close contest but Obed Mccoy dismissed him and Sheldon Jackson to end their hopes of a comeback.

RR vs KKR: IPL 2022 points table

Gujarat Titans continue to lead the IPL 2022 points table. RR is in the second spot on the points table. The LSG is in the third spot on the table, RCB is now in the 4th place, while SRH is now in the fifth spot on the IPL 2022 points table. KKR is in the 6th spot, while PBKS is 7th. Delhi Capitals are placed 8th, Chennai Super Kings occupy the 9th spot, while Mumbai Indians remain at the bottom spot i.e 10th spot.

Teams Matches Won Lost No Result Points NRR GT 6 5 1 0 10 +0.395 RR 6 4 2 0 8 +0.380 LSG 6 4 2 0 8 +0.296 RCB 6 4 2 0 8 +0.142 SRH 6 4 2 0 8 -0.077 KKR 7 3 4 0 6 +0.160 PBKS 6 3 3 0 6 +0.109 DC 5 2 3 0 4 +0.219 CSK 6 1 0 2 -0.638 MI 6 0 6 0 0 -1.048



IPL 2022 Orange Cap

Coming to the list of highest run-getter of IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals' opener Jos Buttler currently continues to hold the top spot. KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer takes the second spot. LSG's KL Rahul dropped down to the third spot on the list, while Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans is fourth. Shivam Dube of CSK rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

Players Teams Matches Runs Jos Buttler RR 6 375 Shreyas Iyer KKR 7 236 KL Rahul LSG 6 235 Hardik Pandya GT 5 228 Shivam Dube CSK 6 226 Liam Livingstone PBKS 6 224 Shimron Hetmyer DC 6 223 Quinton de Kock LSG 6 212 Rahul Tripathi SRH 6 205 Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 6 205

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

Coming to the Purple cap, Rajasthan Royals Yuzvendra Chahal is now the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. SRH's T Natarajan has now moved to the second spot. Kuldeep Yadav continues to be on the third spot on the list. Avesh Khan is fourth on the wicket-takers list while Wanindu Hasaranga completes the top five.