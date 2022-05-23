IPL Qualifier 1: Daniel Vettori Highlights Reason Why RR Have Edge Over Gujarat Titans

Former New Zealand cricketer Daniel Vettori believes that Rajasthan Royals (RR) will have an edge over Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League 2022. Vettori, while speaking to ESPNcricinfo, said both sides have pretty good bowling attacks, but Rajasthan, according to him, will have an upper hand because of their spin combination of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin. Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will face each other in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022 on May 24.

"I think they (both bowling attacks) are pretty well balanced. I love the Ashwin-Chahal combination. I think that gives Rajasthan something pretty special through the middle. So I think Rajasthan are just in front because of those two and Trent Boult. And that’s nothing to take away from the Gujarat bowling line-up. But I think Rajasthan just has the edge," Vettori was quoted as saying to ESPNcricinfo.

Chahal and Ashwin in IPL 2022

Chahal and Ashwin have taken 37 wickets between them in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league. Both the bowlers have been really good for Rajasthan Royals in the league stage of the competition, taking wickets during crucial moments in the matches they have played.

Gujarat may have ended the league stage on top of the table, but Rajasthan Royals boast both the highest run-scorer and highest wicket-taker in their line-up. Jos Buttler of Rajasthan is the highest run-scorer in IPL 2022 and Orange Cap holder so far with 629 runs, while Yuzvendra Chahal is the highest wicket-taker and Purple Cap holder with 26 wickets. Buttler has scored three centuries in the ongoing season and Chahal has picked a hat-trick to his name. Chahal is the only player to have picked a hat-trick this year.

Gujarat Titans were the first side to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs, followed by Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Gujarat are on top of the points table with 10 wins in 14 matches. They have 20 points to their name and are the only side to have touched the 20-point mark. Rajasthan, on the other hand, are second on the points table with nine wins in 14 games, setting up a clash with the table toppers.