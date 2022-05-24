IPL Qualifier 1, GT Vs RR: 5 Important Things To Know Before Gujarat Vs Rajasthan Clash

Gujarat Titans (GT) are all set to lock horns against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 1 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. The match, which will take place in Kolkata's Eden Gardens, is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. IST. Both Gujarat and Rajasthan will be eager to register a win in tonight's game as it will confirm their ticket to the season finale. Meanwhile, let's take a look at some important facts before the start of Qualifier 1.

GT vs RR: 5 important things to know before the clash

Both Hardik and Sanju are slated to play their first IPL playoff as captains of their respective franchises. While Hardik and Sanju have reached the knockout stage of the IPL on multiple occasions, this will be the first time they will play as captains. Hardik particularly has been impressive in the leadership role, helping his side reach the playoffs in their maiden year in the IPL.

Hardik is also the highest run-scorer for Gujarat Titans with 413 runs in 14 matches, in which he scored at an average of 41.30 and a strike rate of 131.52. Sanju, on the other hand, is the second-highest run-scorer for Rajasthan Royals with 374 runs in 14 games, which he has amassed at an average of 28.77 and a strike rate of 147.24.

Gujarat Titans may be on top of the points table but Rajasthan Royals boast two of the best performers of IPL 2022 in their star-studded line-up. Both the Orange and Purple Cap holders are part of the Rajasthan Royals squad. While Jos Buttler is the highest run-getter this year, Yuzvendra Chahal is the highest wicket-taker. Buttler has scored three centuries this season and has 629 runs to his name. Chahal is the only bowler to pick a hat-trick this year and has 26 wickets under his belt.

Rajasthan Royals have also scored the most number of sixes this season. The Sanju Samson-led side has cleared the boundary 116 times in IPL 2022. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have scored the least number of sixes. They have managed to hit just 69 sixes in the league stage of the tournament.

Among both teams, Rajasthan Royals are the only side with some experience of playing in IPL playoffs. The Royals were the inaugural winner of the cash-rich league. The Men in Pink will be hoping for a repeat of 2008 when they meet Gujarat in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, are new to the IPL and have managed to qualify for the playoffs in their maiden season. Gujarat will be hoping to live up to the expectations of its supporters and win the competition in its first-ever season.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI

