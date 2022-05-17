IPL: Ravindra Jadeja-CSK 'conflict' Simmers, Questions Linger Over All-rounder's Injury

Everything is not fine between Ravindra Jadeja and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the same franchise that had appointed him the captain after retaining him as their first-choice player ahead of IPL 2022. According to media reports, Jadeja is "upset and hurt" by the way the CSK management handled his captaincy crisis. After failing to lead the team to continuous victories, Jadeja stood down as captain midway through the season, triggering debate around his relationship with the team management.

Following Jadeja's decision to step down as captain, reports surfaced suggesting tense environment in the camp. It has now been revealed that Jadeja is dissatisfied with the top management's handling of the situation following his resignation as captain. According to a source close to Jadeja, he was hurt because everything happened so quickly. Meanwhile, it is unclear whether Jadeja voluntarily stepped down as captain or was forced to do so.

"Yes, he (Ravindra Jadeja) is upset & very hurt. The captaincy issue could have been handled better. Everything was too sudden, too abrupt. Any human being would get hurt by the way things shaped up," the source was quoted as saying by InsideSport.

'Something or the other is happening'

MS Dhoni was reappointed as the team's captain following Jadeja's decision to step down. Jadeja, on the other hand, began playing as a regular player for the team before sustaining an injury that ruled him out for the rest of the season. Sanjay Manjrekar, a former India cricketer and expert on the game, believes that something is going on behind the scenes because Jadeja's injury did not appear to be serious, yet he has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

"When a team doesn’t qualify for the playoffs twice in three seasons, something is happening. There has been no official statement from the outside. Jadeja has become unavailable for the entire season. On the ground, it didn’t seem like a big injury. So you can say that something or the other is happening," Manjrekar was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

In terms of Jadeja's performance, the 31-year-old didn't appear to be at his best this season, failing to make an impression with both the bat and the ball. The dynamic all-rounder, who is known for his incredible fielding abilities, was sloppy on the field, dropping far too many catches compared to the standard he has set.

Image: IPL/BCCI

