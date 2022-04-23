Last Updated:

IPL: Rishabh Pant Slammed For Ugly Last Over Row Vs RR; 'This Is Cricket, Not Football'

Rishabh Pant almost got his teammates to stage a walkout in the 34th match of the ongoing IPL after an on-field decision went against his side on Friday.

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant almost got his teammates to stage a walkout in the 34th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after an on-field decision went against his side on Friday. The incident occurred in the final over of Delhi's match against Rajasthan Royals.

In a contentious decision, on-field umpire Nitin Menon refused to declare a waist-high delivery from Obed McCoy a no-ball, which prompted Pant to signal his batters to walk out of the field.

Pant slammed for his behaviour

Pant's reaction, on the other hand, has not been well received by the cricketing community, with several commentators labelling the wicketkeeper-batter's behaviour inappropriate.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen was among those who slammed Pant for his actions. Pietersen also chastised DC assistant coach Pravin Amre for entering the field to stop the play. Amre had entered the field to argue with the umpires after they refused to call the delivery a no-ball.

"This is cricket, not football. You cannot be doing that in the gentlemen's game," Pietersen, who is a part of Star Sports' commentary panel, said during the incident.

"Rishabh Pant calling batters back and coach entering the field to stop the play was unacceptable. I don’t know who they think they are but that was a huge huge mistake, I just don’t understand the coach running into field of play. He is a senior member. That is unacceptable. I hope that we never ever ever see it again," Pietersen said in the post-match show on Star Sports. 

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals accepted the on-field ruling and the play continued. McCoy bowled three more deliveries and finished the game in Rajasthan's favour. Prior to the game's brief stoppage, McCoy had conceded three consecutive sixes and was under tremendous pressure to deliver in the final over. Rajasthan won by 15 runs to take over top spot in the points table.

After the game, Pant was asked about the ugly scenes that occurred in the final over of Delhi's innings. The 24-year-old admitted to making a mistake, but insisted that the on-field umpire's decision was incorrect and that the third umpire should have intervened. Pant said that the umpiring could have been better.

