IPL Teams Rejoice As Rabada, Jansen & Markram Excluded From SA Squad For Bangladesh Tests

IPL franchises including Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Capitals (DC) among others got a huge boost on Thursday after Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced its 15-man squad for the forthcoming home Test series against Bangladesh.

Top Proteas cricketers including the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen feared not being able to feature in the IPL 2022 due to the Bangladesh Test series, which concludes on April 12. Notably, the 15th edition of IPL commences on March 26, and reports in the past few days suggested that the aforementioned players have opted not to play in the Test series.

It is pertinent to mention here that fast bowlers Rabada, Ngidi, Jansen alongside batters like Markram and van der Dussen featured regularly for the South Africa Test squad in the recent past. Reports earlier this week claimed that the Test skipper Dean Elgar had termed their decision to play in the IPL or in the Test series for their national team as a 'litmus test of loyalty.' However, South Africa expectedly left out the IPL-bound players for the two-match Test series which begins on March 31, five days after the IPL kickstarts. This development would certainly be welcome news for all the IPL teams.

As per CSA's current MoU with the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA), the players can't be barred from playing in the IPL as both bodies look to balance the livelihoods and opportunities of players and their national duties. A total of 11 South African cricketers were roped in by different IPL teams for the upcoming edition of the tournament. Superstar pacer Rabada was one of the biggest buys for Punjab Kings, while Jansen was roped in by SRH on the back of his impressive bowling against India. Meanwhile, here’s the list of Proteas cricketers who are a part of the IPL 2022.

South African cricketers with IPL contracts for 2022

Aiden Markram- Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kagiso Rabada - Punjab Kings

Lungi Ngidi - Delhi Capitals

Anrich Nortje - Delhi Capitals

Van der Dussen - Rajasthan Royals

Marco Jansen - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Dwaine Pretorius - Chennai Super Kings

Riley Meredith - Mumbai Indians

Sean Abbott - Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Miller - Gujarat Titans

Dewald Brevis - Mumbai Indians

South Africa vs Bangladesh 2-match Test series: Complete Schedule & Full Squad

The two-match Test series between South Africa and Bangladesh will begin on March 31, after both teams lock horns in the three-match ODI series, which begins on Friday. The first Test is scheduled to be played from March 31 to April 4 at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. The series will conclude with the second and final Test match at the St George's Park Stadium in Gqeberha, South Africa.

South Africa Test Squad: Dean Elgar (capt), Temba Bavuma (vice-capt), Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Duanne Olivier, Keegan Petersen, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)