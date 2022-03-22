IPL To Get Its First Zimbabwean Player In 8 Years As LSG Rope In Blessing Muzarabani

Lucknow Super Giants have reportedly roped in Zimbabwe’s 25-year-old Blessing Muzarabani as net bowler for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, which begins this weekend. English pacer Wood was ruled out of the forthcoming season edition of the tournament after picking up an injury in his last outing for England. While he recovers from the right elbow injury, Muzarabani will soon join the squad and will become the first player from Zimbabwe in over eight years to play in the coveted T20 league.

Although as of now the team is yet to confirm Muzarabani’s joining, the Indian embassy in Zimbabwe confirmed the development by putting out a tweet on Monday. Revealing the news, the embassy tweet, “Ambassador met with Mr Blessing Muzarabani, the Zimbabwean bowler, as he prepared to leave for #IPL2022. Ambassador wished him & his team #LucknowSuperGiants the very best #IndiaAt75 @IndianDiplomacy @MEAIndia @iccr_hq”.

A look at Blessing Blessing Muzarabani's stats-

Muzarabani’s selection can be justified by the fact that he has over 80 international scalps in his cricketing career his country which began in 2017. He has returned with 25 wickets in 21 T20I games, 39 wickets in 30 ODI games, and also has 19 wickets to his name in six Test matches. Before joining the IPL, Muzarabani has the experience of playing franchise cricket for the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League(PSL). Prior to Muzarabani, Tatenda Taibu, Ray Price and Brendan Taylor were some of the cricketers from Zimbabwe who were part of IPL franchises.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention that, Lucknow is one of the two new teams to join the eight original IPL teams, starting with the 2022 season. They are scheduled to play their campaign opener against the other new team, Gujarat Giants on March 28. The team will be led by KL Rahul in its first year playing in the IPL.

Lucknow Super Giants Full squad: KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajput, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers, Blessing Muzarabani (reported)

(Image: Twitter-@ICC/Instagram-@lucknowsupergiants)