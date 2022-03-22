IPL To See Another Young Afghan Spinner As RCB Rope In Izharulhaq Naveed As Net Bowler

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have drafted in young Afghanistan cricketer Izharulhaq Naveed as a net bowler for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The 18-year-old leg-spinner recently plied his trade for the Afghans in the U19 World Cup 2022 in the West Indies. He was one of their key bowlers along with Noor Ahmad and Nangeyalia Kharote.

While Kharote finished as their leading wicket-taker with 11 scalps, Naveed and Ahmad picked up 10 wickets apiece. On the back of their performance, Afghanistan qualified for the Super League semi-final of the tournament where they lost to Tom Prest’s England by 15 runs (DLS Method). Naveed started the tournament by picking up a couple of three-wicket hauls.

His best figures of 3/14 came against the Papua New Guinea (PNG) U19 team at Diego Martin. He followed it up with another three-fer against Qasim Akram’s Pakistan U19 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba Trinidad. The Kabul-born tweaker has already played seven List A matches after making his debut way back in July 2019 in the Provincial Challenge Cup (Grade 1).

IPL 2022: Izharulhaq Naveed joins RCB

Naveed, in the meantime, provided an update about his stint with the Challengers in the IPL. The spinner posted a picture on his Instagram story where he can be seen wearing the RCB jersey. Naveed shared a selfie as he provided an update on his upcoming journey in the IPL.

RCB have undergone quite a few changes in their squad from the previous edition. Prior to the mega auction, they retained Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj. Kohli relinquished captaincy after the 2021 season following which the franchise named Faf du Plessis as their skipper.

Du Plessis played for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last season and RCB bought him at INR 7 crore in the mega auction. Du Plessis was also the second-highest run-scorer in the previous IPL edition. AB de Villiers, who played 11 seasons for RCB, won’t be a part of the team after announcing his retirement last year.

The Challengers are set to start their campaign against Punjab Kings (PBKS), led by Mayank Agarwal, on Sunday, March 27 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.