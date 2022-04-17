IPL's Fastest Bowler Umran Malik Bowls Stunning Maiden Last Over With 4 Wickets Vs PBKS

India's fastest bowler Umran Malik scripted history on April 17, 2022, by becoming only the fourth bowler in IPL history to bowl a maiden in the last over. Previously, Irfan Khan (2008), Lasith Malinga (2009), and Jaydev Unadkat (2017) have bowled maidens in the final over of an IPL match.

However, Umran's over was not any ordinary maiden as he picked up three crucial wickets in the 20th over, with a fourth batter getting run out. As a result of an exceptional last over by the SunRisers Hyderabad pacer, Punjab Kings were restricted to just 151 runs in their 20 overs.

Umran Malik bowls stunning last over in SRH vs PBKS game

After dismissing Jitesh Sharma via a caught and bowled early on in the SRH vs PBKS game, Umran Malik stepped up and bowled a brilliant last over to dismiss the trio of Odean Smith, Rahul Chahar and Vaibhav Arora. Following the three dismissals in the 20th over, Arshdeep Singh was run-out by Jagadeesha Suchith on the last ball of the innings.

After dismissing Smith via a short-pitched delivery, Malik bowled some stunning full-length deliveries to send back the duo of Chahar and Arora, with his pace proving too much to handle for the tailenders. After picking up three wickets in the final over, he capped off an outstanding performance in the SRH vs PBKS game by finishing with figures of 4/28 in his four-over spell.

IPL 2022: Liam Livingstone's 50 helps PBKS score 151 runs

Punjab Kings had a disappointing performance with the bat as barring Liam Livingstone, only Shahrukh Khan (26) managed to score more than 20 runs. Livingstone was outstanding with the bat as he smacked 60 runs off just 33 deliveries, an inning that included five fours and four sixes. As for the SRH bowlers, there is no doubt that Umran Malik got all the limelight after his stunning last over, but perhaps Bhuvneshvar Kumar was the pick amongst them after he ended with fantastic figures of 3/20 in his four-over spell.

IPL 2022: SRH vs PBKS playing 11

SunRisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh