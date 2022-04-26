IPL's Third-highest Wicket-taker Says CSK Is Missing The Services Of Suresh Raina

Chennai Super Kings lost their sixth match out of the eight games they have played in the Indian Premier League 2022 season on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium. Punjab Kings ended up winning the CSK vs PBKS match by 11 runs, following a thrilling final over bowled by Rishi Dhawan. CSK were unable to pick up early wickets in the match, largely due to their fielding woes, which was also witnessed during the team’s previous match against Mumbai Indians.

CSK have been unable to hold on to important catches in the last few games, which has led the team to lose out on important moments in the match. Meanwhile, the 39-year-old Indian wrist-spinner, Amit Mishra, who is also the third-highest wicket-taker in the history of IPL took to his official Twitter handle on Monday evening and explained how the team is missing the services of Suresh Raina in the field. Raina was one of the mainstays for CSK over the years in IPL, and he went unsold during the IPL 2022 mega auction, shocking the entire cricketing community.

“Chennai Super Kings is missing @imraina in fielding, more than anything else at the moment. Quick fire throws, direct hits and forever safe catching hands,” Mishra tweeted. Mishra’s comments about Raina can be supported by the fact that the left-handed batter tops the list of cricketers who have taken the most no. of catches in the tournament, since its inception in 2008.

Chennai Super Kings is missing @imraina in fielding, more than anything else at the moment. Quick fire throws, direct hits and forever safe catching hands. pic.twitter.com/wjQFMfbwPD — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 25, 2022

Suresh Raina has taken the most no. of catches in IPL's history

The former India cricketer played a total of 205 IPL matches from 2008 to 2021 and contributed with a total of 109 catches. He has the record of taking 0.534 catches per innings and had taken the maximum of three catches in a match. Kieron Pollard follows Raina in the list, as he has taken 99 catches for Mumbai Indians so far. Rohit Sharma sits third on the list with 94 catches to his credit.

During the CSK vs PBKS match, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mitchell Santner dropped crucial catches off skipper Ravindra Jadeja's bowling. Earlier during the MI vs CSK match on April 21, Jadeja dropped two catches, while Dwayne Bravo and Shivam Dube also dropped one catch each. CSK’s inability to hold on to important catches has seemingly prevented the team to gain momentum during matches, which was evident during the game against Punjab.

