Irfan Pathan Comes Down Heavily On CSK's Poor Show: 'Missing One Player & Losing 3 In Row'

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has criticised Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and their captain Ravindra Jadeja for losing three consecutive matches in the ongoing IPL season. Irfan took to his official Twitter account to say that Chennai can't be missing just one player in the form of Deepak Chahar and losing three consecutive games. Irfan believes the Ravindra Jadeja-led team must improve their performance in order to achieve positive results. "You can’t just be missing one player (Deepak) and lose three in a row. The TEAM needs to step up #CSK," Irfan wrote on Twitter.

You can’t just be missing one player (Deepak) and lose three in a row. The TEAM needs to step up #CSK𓃬 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 3, 2022

After the match on Sunday, CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja stated that his side is missing Chahar, calling him one of their main bowlers. Jadeja said the side will get stronger with the return of Chahar, and remarked "We are missing Deepak". This elicited a response from Irfan, who turned to Twitter to slam the captain and the franchise.

CSK in IPL 2022

CSK's 2022 campaign has been particularly hurt by the absence of their premier pace bowler Deepak Chahar, who is unavailable due to a finger injury. Chahar has been a permanent feature in CSK's lineup for the past couple of seasons, taking loads of wickets for his team in the powerplay overs.

On Sunday, Chennai lost to Punjab Kings by a massive margin of 54 runs to see a significant drop in their net run rate. The side is currently ranked No. 9 in the points table. CSK will now have to make a massive turnaround in order to get into a position to enter the playoffs. In their recent match against Punjab Kings, CSK failed to chase down a target of 181 runs after suffering yet another batting collapse.

Chennai Super Kings, for the first time their IPL history, lost three matches in a row, marking the worst start to their season. Even in 2020, when CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs, the side had managed to win at least one game out of the three they played at the start of the season. The defending champions went down against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their opening game of the ongoing season before losing to Lucknow Super Giants in a high-scoring match.

