Over the years, the IPL auction has witnessed some intense bidding for some of the biggest players in the world and this year seems no different.

While the IPL auction 2022 has still not featured the most expensive player in history, Ishan Kishan did become the second most expensive Indian player and the fourth overall after Chris Morris (2021), Yuvraj Singh (2015) and Pat Cummins (2020).

Ishan becomes 2nd most expensive Indian in IPL auction history

Mumbai Indians once again secured the services of Ishan Kishan by signing him for a staggering amount of INR 15.25 crores. He is the second most expensive Indian player in IPL auction history after Yuvraj Singh, when Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) bid a whopping INR 16 crore for him, a year after he was signed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 14 crore.

MI will hope that Ishan repays the faith shown in him as the Indian wicket-keeper and batter is the most expensive player of IPL auction 2022 as things stand. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer is the second most expensive player of this year's auction after he was picked by the Kolkata Knight Riders for a sum of INR 12.25 crore. Meanwhile, the likes of Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada and Jason Holder were bought for INR 10.75, INR 9.25 and INR 8.75, respectively.

Image: PTI