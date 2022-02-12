Ishan Kishan Gives 1st Statement After Fetching Massive Rs 15.25 Crore In IPL 2022 Auction

Ishan Kishan on Saturday became the second most expensive Indian player in IPL auction history after the Mumbai Indians (MI) signed him for a whopping amount of INR 15.25 crore.

Although the left-handed wicket-keeper batter had a relatively poor season with MI last year, his performances in previous seasons seem to have proven his worth. After fetching a massive bid, the 23-year old has now given his first statement.

Ishan Kishan gives first statement after MI sign him

In a video shared by Mumbai Indians' official Twitter handle, Ishan Kishan said, "Really excited to be back again with MI. And I know everyone there has treated me like a family. So, I am really happy to be there and I hope I give my best for the team." The 23-year old has been a part of the franchise since 2018. Previously, he had also played for the Gujarat Lions in the 2016 and 2017 editions of the tournament.

Ishan Kishan is second most expensive Indian in auction history

Ishan Kishan is the first Indian player who came extremely close to beating the staggering bid that Yuvraj Singh garnered in the 2015 edition of the IPL. On that occasion, the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) bid a whopping INR 16 crore for Yuvraj, a year after RCB bid INR 14 crore for him. Ishan's staggering bid of INR 15.25 makes him the second most expensive Indian in IPL auction history and the fourth overall after Chris Morris (2021), Yuvraj and Pat Cummins (2020).

Morris became the most expensive player in IPL auction history when the Rajasthan Royals secured his services by bidding an astounding INR 16.25 crore for him. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins was signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2020 for a sum of INR 15.5 crore. Considering the amount MI paid for Ishan this season, expectations will be sky-high for the 23-year old wicket-keeper batter from Jharkhand.

