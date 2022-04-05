Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan was sold as the most expensive player in the Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction and he has proved his worth by scoring the most amount of runs for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing edition of the tournament. Kishan registered an impeccable knock of 81* runs in the opening game for MI against Delhi Capitals and followed up with another half-century in the subsequent game against Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, it is no secret that the youngsters draw inspiration from the legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni, who is regarded as the sharpest brain on the field.

During a recent conversation with cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur on his Youtube show Breakfast with Champions, Kishan revealed an instance when he tried to read Dhoni’s mind but failed miserably. Kishan revealed that during a match against Chennai Super Kings, while he was batting against veteran bowler Imran Tahir, Dhoni went to Tahir and whispered something to him, which stressed Kishan out and he ended up losing his wicket.

"I don’t know what happened," says Ishan Kishan

“More than keeping I keep trying to figure out how his mind works. You won’t believe… in one of the IPL games, it really stressed me out the most. I was playing well and hitting the bowlers. But then Dhoni Bhai walked up to the bowler and said something. I couldn’t hear what but he said something to Imran (Tahir) Bhai. And in my mind, I’m wondering what Dhoni Bhai has told him. I don’t know what happened but there was a half-volley ball, which I drove but got out caught at the short-third man. To date, I haven’t figured out how a batter trying to drive a spinner gets caught at third man,” Kishan explained.

Meanwhile, both MI and CSK have had poor starts to their respective campaigns in the IPL 2022 as both teams seek their first win of the season. MI currently sit eighth in the standings with two defeats in two matches, while CSK sits ninth with three defeats. However, both teams have glimpses of good performances in the tournament so far and will be hopeful of getting their campaigns back on track as soon as possible.

(Image: @mumbaiindians/Instagram/iplt20.com/BCCI)