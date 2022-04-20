'It Is Out Of Control...': Suryakumar Reveals Eating Habits Of India Teammates

After Virat Kohli took over as captain a few years ago, the Indian cricket team's fitness level witnessed a significant rise. Kohli, who is a fitness freak himself, has motivated some of his teammates to take their health and diet seriously in order to improve their game. Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav, however, revealed that there are two guys on the team who can eat anything. Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan, two young wicketkeeper-batsmen, can stoop to any level for food, according to Yadav.

When Pant and Kishan meet, Yadav said on 'Breakfast with Champions' with Gaurav Kapur that things get out of hand. According to Yadav, the two can eat literally anything without hesitation. Pant and Kishan dipped their buns in ice cream and then ate it, according to Yadav. He went on to say that they had even tried chocolate ice cream on bread with Nando's sauce. "That's how low they'd stoop for food," he added.

"He's [Pant] is incredible. If these [Pant and Kishan] two get together, then it's next level. I've spent a lot of time with them in the past 7 months. When they are together, it's out of control. trust me, it's out of control," Yadav said in his interview with Gaurav Kapur of the YouTube show 'Breakfast with Champions'.

"The two of them can talk about anything and can eat anything too. They dip a bun in ice-cream and eat it. They put chocolate ice-cream on bread, then put Nando's sauce on that. Only thing left was to put a piece of chicken. This is the combination, which in their eyes is a burger. They tell me 'Eat it, you'll score runs tomorrow'. It's a new thing they have started. That's how low they would stoop for food. The two are unreal, clean hearts, complete pure souls. You'll have a lot of fun spending time with them," Yadav added.

Suryakumar Yadav talks about his best friend in MI camp

When asked about his best mate in the Mumbai Indians squad, Yadav named Ishan Kishan. The 31-year-old said Kishan has a very positive attitude and that he likes his presence especially after they have lost a match because he knows how to jump from one topic to another.

"Ishan is one of my best friends in the team. You have to have him around, especially when you have lost a match. Like signal bounces, even he bounces from one topic to another. Even in training I told my trainer I want to train with him only. I want him in every sponsor commitment," Yadav said.

Image: Instagram/mumbaiindians