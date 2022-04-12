'Used To My Advantage': Morgan Reacts To Being Unsold Despite Leading KKR To IPL Final

Eoin Morgan, England's limited-overs captain, was one of the prominent names who went unsold at the 2022 IPL mega auction. Morgan captained the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from 2020 to 2021, during which time he led the team to its first IPL final in seven years. The franchise, however, chose to go on with a new skipper in the form of Shreyas Iyer and did not retain or buy back the 35-year-old England star.

Morgan has now spoken out about his exclusion from the cash-rich league, calling it a "win-win" arrangement for him. Morgan told ESPNcricinfo that he has used his experience playing in the IPL to his advantage over the years and has many fond memories. However, the 2019 World Cup-winning captain claimed that going unsold in this year's edition was a win-win situation for him because he was able to spend more time with his family at home given that he is going to have a hectic schedule leading up to the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"I looked at the IPL as a win-win, to be honest. Being there at the biggest tournament in the world is an experience that I've used to my advantage over the years and I've had some great memories and experiences along the way. But looking to the rest of the year for us, once I start playing again, it doesn't stop until after the World Cup. I've had a lovely period at home: good family time," Morgan told ESPNcricinfo.

Morgan's IPL career

Morgan, who made his IPL debut in 2010, has played 83 matches in the tournament. Morgan has scored 1405 runs at an average of 22.66 and with a strike rate of 122.60, including five fifties. Morgan, however, had a tough season with the bat last year as he failed to score runs for his side. The England skipper played 17 matches and could amass just 133 runs at a dismal average of 11.08, his lowest in the league's history.

Morgan, who is expected to lead England in the upcoming T20 World Cup, hasn't played much cricket since last November when he guided his side to the semi-final of the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE. Morgan was part of the T20I series against West Indies in January this year but was ruled out due to an injury.

Image: PTI

