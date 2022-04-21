Last Updated:

'Jadeja Dropping Catch, MSD Missing Stumping Is Like Afridi Batting Sensibly': Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra has taken a massive dig at Shahid Afridi by comparing his batting mindset to the poor fielding seen by CSK stars Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni.

Amit Mishra and Shahid Afridi

Indian spinner Amit Mishra has taken a massive dig at former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi by comparing his batting mindset to the poor fielding seen by veteran Chennai Super Kings stars Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni. During the MI vs CSK match on Thursday, MSD missed a stumping while Jadeja dropped two sitters.

MI vs CSK: Amit Mishra takes massive dig at Shahid Afridi

The MI vs CSK match witnessed some surprising moments as Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja, who is known to be one of the best fielders of all time, dropped two simple catches. The incident took place in the last ball of the second over bowled by Mitchell Santner as Dewald Brevis got a lifeline while batting at two runs. However, the dropped catch did not end up proving too costly as the 18-year old was dismissed for just four runs in the very next over.

Unfortunately, that was not the end of Jadeja's misery as he also dropped a sitter in the 12th over. Even on this occasion, the bowler was Santner, with MI debutant Hrithik Shokeen, the man who got lucky. However, Jadeja was not the only player who made blunders on the pitch as former CSK skipper MS Dhoni also missed an easy stumping opportunity in the second over when Suryakumar Yadav was the batter on strike.

Following the poor performances from the two CSK stars, former Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra is likely to be in disbelief, as he took to his official Twitter handle to post his remarks regarding the incidents and, in the process, also took a massive dig at Shahid Afridi. Taking to social media, the 39-year-old posted that the two incidents were similar to Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi 'batting sensibly' with his 'eyes open' at the crease.

As seen in the post above, Mishra did not hold back in his comments as he took an insane jibe at the 42-year-old. While India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket history, it is unlikely that such remarks would even be appreciated by the Indian audience against another professional.

