Jaffer Narrates How 'tables Have Turned' Due To IPL; 'every Cricketer Hoped To Go To UK'

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer on Saturday highlighted how the tables have turned in the cricketing world due to the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Jaffer, who is known for his amazing sense of humour on social media, took to Twitter to narrate how the tables have turned in the past few years since the BCCI launched the IPL, which has gone on to become one of the hottest sporting properties in the world.

Jaffer said earlier cricketers wanted to go to the United Kingdom to play in County Cricket but now every player wants to come to India to play in the IPL, highlighting how the table haves turned since the introduction of the cash-rich league. The IPL was started by the BCCI way back in 2008 and since then the tournament has doubled in brand value. Every cricketer from all over the world wants to come to India and earn their money in the IPL unlike in the past when County Cricket was considered the ultimate goal of cricketers.

"There was a time when every cricketer hoped to get a county deal and go to the UK in April to ply his trade. Now every cricketer hopes to come to India in April to play in the IPL. And every auction is a reminder of that, of how the tables have turned #Proud #IPLAuction2022," Jaffer wrote in his post.

As far as Jaffer is concerned, the Mumbai cricketer was part of the tournament in 2008 and 2009. He played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in those two years. Jaffer also has some coaching experience in the IPL as he was with the Punjab Kings as their batting consultant until last season. Jaffer stepped down from the position ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

The IPL 2022 mega auction is currently taking place in Bengaluru. Shreyas Iyer is so far the most expensive player sold on Day 1 of the mega auction. Kolkata Knight Riders purchased Iyer for a hefty sum of Rs. 12.25 crore. Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, and Shikhar Dhawan are also amongst the top buy in the auction so far.

Image: WasimJaffer/Twitter/PTI